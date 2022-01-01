Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate chip cookies in
Southwest
/
Minneapolis
/
Southwest
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Southwest restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Brasa Rotisserie
812 W 46th Street, Minneapolis
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$1.25
Gluten Free
More about Brasa Rotisserie
PIZZA
Pizzeria Lola
5557 XERXES AVE S, Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(966 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cookies
$7.00
Three fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies
More about Pizzeria Lola
