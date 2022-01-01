Cookies in Southwest
Southwest restaurants that serve cookies
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Broders' Cucina Italiana
2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis
|Cookie Tray
|$18.00
V | A ready to gift selection of housemade Baci Di Dama and Pizzelle cookies with La Rosa Bakery's Chocolate Sandwich and Sprinkle Shell Cookies.
|La Rosa Cookies
Italian butter cookies from the La Rosa Bakery in New Jersey
|Almond Horn Cookie
|$1.50
1 cookie | marzipan cookie rolled in slivered almonds and covered in an apricot glaze.
Brasa Rotisserie
812 W 46th Street, Minneapolis
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.25
Gluten Free
Terzo
2221 W. 50TH ST, MINNEAPOLIS
|HOUSE COOKIE PLATE
|$10.00
V | A rotating assortment of 5-6 cookie varieties.
Café Cerés
5400 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis
|Zephyr Cookie
|$3.00
|Cowboy Cookie
|$3.00
|Chocolate Tahini Cookie
|$3.00
Chocolate cookie made with tahini and 70% Valrhona chocolate. Allergens: wheat: dairy, eggs, seeds, soy