Cookies in Southwest

Southwest restaurants
Southwest restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Broders' Cucina Italiana

2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3113 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookie Tray$18.00
V | A ready to gift selection of housemade Baci Di Dama and Pizzelle cookies with La Rosa Bakery's Chocolate Sandwich and Sprinkle Shell Cookies.
La Rosa Cookies
Italian butter cookies from the La Rosa Bakery in New Jersey
Almond Horn Cookie$1.50
1 cookie | marzipan cookie rolled in slivered almonds and covered in an apricot glaze.
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
Item pic

 

Brasa Rotisserie

812 W 46th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.25
Gluten Free
More about Brasa Rotisserie
Terzo image

 

Terzo

2221 W. 50TH ST, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
HOUSE COOKIE PLATE$10.00
V | A rotating assortment of 5-6 cookie varieties.
More about Terzo
Item pic

 

Café Cerés

5400 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Zephyr Cookie$3.00
Cowboy Cookie$3.00
Chocolate Tahini Cookie$3.00
Chocolate cookie made with tahini and 70% Valrhona chocolate. Allergens: wheat: dairy, eggs, seeds, soy
More about Café Cerés
Item pic

PIZZA

Pizzeria Lola

5557 XERXES AVE S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (966 reviews)
Takeout
Cookies TO GO$7.00
Chocolate Chip Cookies$7.00
Three fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies
More about Pizzeria Lola

