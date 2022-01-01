Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cuban sandwiches in Southwest

Southwest restaurants
Southwest restaurants that serve cuban sandwiches

El Jefe Cocina & Bar image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

El Jefe Cocina & Bar

5309 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (127 reviews)
Takeout
CUBAN SANDWICH$16.00
TELERA BREAD, CUBAN SAUCE, PORK CARNITAS, PORK HAM, HOUSE MADE PICKLES, QUESO FRESCO, CHIPS AND SALSA
More about El Jefe Cocina & Bar
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Victors 1959 Cafe

3756 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (2180 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
"LOVE" CUBAN PORK BBQ SANDWICH$14.95
Pulled roasted pork drenched in our own tangy mango-guava BBQ sauce that's made with love and served on toasted Cuban bread. Comes with rice & beans or house chips.
CUBAN BREAKFAST SANDWICH.$12.95
A hearty sandwich pressed with our Cuban bread, 2 eggs scrambled, swiss cheese and your choice of:
Sausage Patties; Sliced Applewood Bacon; Smoked Ham; or No Meat.
Feeding a lot of people? It's big enough to serve halved or quartered, your choice!
More about Victors 1959 Cafe

