Cuban sandwiches in Southwest

El Jefe Cocina & Bar
5309 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis
|CUBAN SANDWICH
|$16.00
TELERA BREAD, CUBAN SAUCE, PORK CARNITAS, PORK HAM, HOUSE MADE PICKLES, QUESO FRESCO, CHIPS AND SALSA
Victors 1959 Cafe
3756 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis
|"LOVE" CUBAN PORK BBQ SANDWICH
|$14.95
Pulled roasted pork drenched in our own tangy mango-guava BBQ sauce that's made with love and served on toasted Cuban bread. Comes with rice & beans or house chips.
|CUBAN BREAKFAST SANDWICH.
|$12.95
A hearty sandwich pressed with our Cuban bread, 2 eggs scrambled, swiss cheese and your choice of:
Sausage Patties; Sliced Applewood Bacon; Smoked Ham; or No Meat.
Feeding a lot of people? It's big enough to serve halved or quartered, your choice!