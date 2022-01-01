Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Southwest

Southwest restaurants
Southwest restaurants that serve greek salad

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Broders' Cucina Italiana

2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3113 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Family Greek Salad$22.00
GF, V | Serves 3-4 | Romaine, Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, cucumber, green pepper, red onion, chickpeas, grape tomatoes, pepperoncini (hot peppers), oregano and lemon vinaigrette on the side.
Large Greek Salad$12.00
GF, V | Serves 1-2 | Romaine, Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, cucumber, green pepper, red onion, chickpeas, grape tomatoes, pepperoncini (hot peppers), oregano and lemon vinaigrette on the side. Served with a side of Focaccia.
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
Item pic

PIZZA

Pizzeria Lola

5557 XERXES AVE S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (966 reviews)
Takeout
Special: Greek Salad$14.00
Feta, romaine, red onion, cucumber, garbanzo, castelvetrano and kalamata olives, red bell pepper, pepperoncini, oregano, greek vinaigrette
More about Pizzeria Lola

