Greek salad in Southwest

Broders' Cucina Italiana
2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis
|Family Greek Salad
|$22.00
GF, V | Serves 3-4 | Romaine, Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, cucumber, green pepper, red onion, chickpeas, grape tomatoes, pepperoncini (hot peppers), oregano and lemon vinaigrette on the side.
|Large Greek Salad
|$12.00
GF, V | Serves 1-2 | Romaine, Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, cucumber, green pepper, red onion, chickpeas, grape tomatoes, pepperoncini (hot peppers), oregano and lemon vinaigrette on the side. Served with a side of Focaccia.