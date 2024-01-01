Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Panna cotta in Southwest

Southwest restaurants
Southwest restaurants that serve panna cotta

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Broders' Cucina Italiana

2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3113 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Earl Grey Panna Cotta$7.95
Earl Grey Infused Panna Cotta, Lavender Flower, Bergamot Sauce, White Chocolate Feuilletine
Goat Milk Honey Panna Cotta$6.00
GF | Sweet honey & goat's milk panna cotta with blackberry conserva and honeycomb candy served on the side.
Blackberry Honey Panna Cotta$7.95
Honey panna cotta, blackberry conserva, honeycomb candy
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
PASTA

Broders' Pasta Bar

5000 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (1494 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
ROSEMARY WALNUT TRIFLE$9.00
Honey Stewed Plums, Sweetened Crescenza Cream, Rosemary Walnut Sponge
More about Broders' Pasta Bar

