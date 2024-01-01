Panna cotta in Southwest
Broders' Cucina Italiana
2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis
|Earl Grey Panna Cotta
|$7.95
Earl Grey Infused Panna Cotta, Lavender Flower, Bergamot Sauce, White Chocolate Feuilletine
|Goat Milk Honey Panna Cotta
|$6.00
GF | Sweet honey & goat's milk panna cotta with blackberry conserva and honeycomb candy served on the side.
|Blackberry Honey Panna Cotta
|$7.95
Honey panna cotta, blackberry conserva, honeycomb candy