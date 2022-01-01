University restaurants you'll love
More about Surly Brewing Company
PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Surly Brewing Company
520 Malcolm Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|I'm Your Daddy
|$14.50
What happens when spicy and sweet converge.
Pepperoni, sweet & hot peppers, burnt honey, red sauce, mozzarella
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Not Vegetarian
|Spicoli
|$14.50
Tasty waves of house-made sausage are the star here.
Fennel sausage, grilled radicchio, onion, red sauce, mozzarella.
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Alliums, Not Vegetarian
|Kevin
|$9.25
A plain cheese pizza. Use it as a canvas to create your own masterpiece, or just have it, um, plain. Live your truth.
Red sauce, Mozzarella
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy
More about Avocadish
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Avocadish
330 15th Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Roasted Tomato & Feta
Garlic roasted tomatoes with crumbled feta, red onion, cucumber & avocado - topped with our house vinaigrette
|Pesto & Goat Cheese Sandwich
|$9.00
Pesto chicken, sliced avocado, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes, basil and spinach on sourdough - topped with pesto dressing
|Southwest Bowl
|$12.00
Brown rice, cilantro lime chicken, corn, cherry tomatoes, black beans, red onions, cilantro, jalapeño relish, salsa, feta cheese and guac - topped with avocado hot sauce
More about Afro Deli & Grill
Afro Deli & Grill
720 WASHINGTON AVE South East, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Somali Steak Sandwich
|$8.24
Thin-sliced beef sautéed with African spices, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, and mayonnaise on focaccia
|Chicken Gyros
|$8.79
Slices of marinated chicken breast served with onion, tomato, and Tzatziki sauce on pita bread
|Reg AfroSteak Dinner
|$9.74
Shredded beef steak seasoned and marinated with African spices, vegetable oil, fresh lime, cilantro satuéed bell peppers, sweet onion, fresh garlic with homemade red sauce over basmati rice
More about Pho Mai
Pho Mai
319 14th Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Shrimp Springrolls
|$7.75
Includes lettuce, cucumber, cilantro, chives, noodles, pickled carrots/daikon,
fried rice paper, mint and shrimp. (Qty 2)
|Cream Cheese Wontons
|$7.95
Crispy Fried Cream Cheese Wontons (6)
|Pho Dac Biet "House Special"
|$11.95
Lean beef, meatballs, brisket, flank, tripe & tendon. NOTE: For takeout, the lean beef is thinly sliced and served raw. Please boil broth and cook the lean beef before serving.
More about Blue Door Pub
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Door Pub
1514 Como Ave, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Baked & Loaded
|$10.25
Stuffed with Colby-Jack cheese, then topped with potato chips, bacon bits, smack sauce.
|Bacon Blucy
|$10.25
Smoked bacon-cheddar cheese, bacon (psst...it's on the inside), pickle on the side.
|Cheese Curds
|$9.95
White cheddar cheese, beer batter, side of marinara for dipping.
More about Fly Chix - Stadium Village
Fly Chix - Stadium Village
309 SE Oak Street, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Original Fly Chix Meal
|$9.98
Hand breaded Chicken topped with Fly sauce and pickles
|Cali Sandwich Meal
|$11.28
Hand breaded Chicken topped with garlic sauce, avocado, lettuce, tomato and onion
|Tennesse Style Sandwich Meal
|$10.98
Hand breaded Chicken dusted with your choice of mild, medium, hot or Hella Hot spice. Topped with Fly sauce and pickles.
More about Burrito Loco
GRILL
Burrito Loco
418 13th Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Burrito (Build Your Own)
|$9.50
Fully customizable burrito. Comes with a side of chips and mild salsa.
|Traditional Nachos
|$10.00
Perfect for sharing. This large plate of chips is covered with cheese, beans, meat, lettuce and pico de gallo with your choice of salsa and sour cream on the side.
|Meat Quesadilla
|$8.00
Grilled tortilla with your choice of meat and plenty of cheese, with your choice of salsa and sour cream on the side. Comes with a mild salsa and chips.
More about My Burger- Stadium Village
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
My Burger- Stadium Village
213 SE Oak St, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Burger
|$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
|Double California
|$9.75
Lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
|Fountain Pop
|$2.75
Choose from an assortment of Coca Cola products.
More about Surly Brewing Company
PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Surly Brewing Company
520 Malcolm Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Garlic Aioli
ALLERGY: Egg
Description:
Garlic Mayonnaise
More about Surly Brewing Company
PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Surly Brewing Company
520 Malcolm Ave SE, Minneapolis