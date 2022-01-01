University restaurants you'll love

University restaurants
University's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Vietnamese
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try University restaurants

Surly Brewing Company image

PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Surly Brewing Company

520 Malcolm Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (689 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
I'm Your Daddy$14.50
What happens when spicy and sweet converge.
Pepperoni, sweet & hot peppers, burnt honey, red sauce, mozzarella
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Not Vegetarian
Spicoli$14.50
Tasty waves of house-made sausage are the star here.
Fennel sausage, grilled radicchio, onion, red sauce, mozzarella.
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Alliums, Not Vegetarian
Kevin$9.25
A plain cheese pizza. Use it as a canvas to create your own masterpiece, or just have it, um, plain. Live your truth.
Red sauce, Mozzarella
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy
More about Surly Brewing Company
Avocadish image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Avocadish

330 15th Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Roasted Tomato & Feta
Garlic roasted tomatoes with crumbled feta, red onion, cucumber & avocado - topped with our house vinaigrette
Pesto & Goat Cheese Sandwich$9.00
Pesto chicken, sliced avocado, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes, basil and spinach on sourdough - topped with pesto dressing
Southwest Bowl$12.00
Brown rice, cilantro lime chicken, corn, cherry tomatoes, black beans, red onions, cilantro, jalapeño relish, salsa, feta cheese and guac - topped with avocado hot sauce
More about Avocadish
Afro Deli & Grill image

 

Afro Deli & Grill

720 WASHINGTON AVE South East, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Somali Steak Sandwich$8.24
Thin-sliced beef sautéed with African spices, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, and mayonnaise on focaccia
Chicken Gyros$8.79
Slices of marinated chicken breast served with onion, tomato, and Tzatziki sauce on pita bread
Reg AfroSteak Dinner$9.74
Shredded beef steak seasoned and marinated with African spices, vegetable oil, fresh lime, cilantro satuéed bell peppers, sweet onion, fresh garlic with homemade red sauce over basmati rice
More about Afro Deli & Grill
Pho Mai image

 

Pho Mai

319 14th Ave SE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Springrolls$7.75
Includes lettuce, cucumber, cilantro, chives, noodles, pickled carrots/daikon,
fried rice paper, mint and shrimp. (Qty 2)
Cream Cheese Wontons$7.95
Crispy Fried Cream Cheese Wontons (6)
Pho Dac Biet "House Special"$11.95
Lean beef, meatballs, brisket, flank, tripe & tendon. NOTE: For takeout, the lean beef is thinly sliced and served raw. Please boil broth and cook the lean beef before serving.
More about Pho Mai
Blue Door Pub image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Door Pub

1514 Como Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1086 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Baked & Loaded$10.25
Stuffed with Colby-Jack cheese, then topped with potato chips, bacon bits, smack sauce.
Bacon Blucy$10.25
Smoked bacon-cheddar cheese, bacon (psst...it's on the inside), pickle on the side.
Cheese Curds$9.95
White cheddar cheese, beer batter, side of marinara for dipping.
More about Blue Door Pub
Fly Chix - Stadium Village image

 

Fly Chix - Stadium Village

309 SE Oak Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Original Fly Chix Meal$9.98
Hand breaded Chicken topped with Fly sauce and pickles
Cali Sandwich Meal$11.28
Hand breaded Chicken topped with garlic sauce, avocado, lettuce, tomato and onion
Tennesse Style Sandwich Meal$10.98
Hand breaded Chicken dusted with your choice of mild, medium, hot or Hella Hot spice. Topped with Fly sauce and pickles.
More about Fly Chix - Stadium Village
Burrito Loco image

GRILL

Burrito Loco

418 13th Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 3.7 (981 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Burrito (Build Your Own)$9.50
Fully customizable burrito. Comes with a side of chips and mild salsa.
Traditional Nachos$10.00
Perfect for sharing. This large plate of chips is covered with cheese, beans, meat, lettuce and pico de gallo with your choice of salsa and sour cream on the side.
Meat Quesadilla$8.00
Grilled tortilla with your choice of meat and plenty of cheese, with your choice of salsa and sour cream on the side. Comes with a mild salsa and chips.
More about Burrito Loco
My Burger- Stadium Village image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

My Burger- Stadium Village

213 SE Oak St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.1 (156 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Burger$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Double California$9.75
Lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Fountain Pop$2.75
Choose from an assortment of Coca Cola products.
More about My Burger- Stadium Village
