University sandwich spots you'll love

Avocadish image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Avocadish

330 15th Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Roasted Tomato & Feta
Garlic roasted tomatoes with crumbled feta, red onion, cucumber & avocado - topped with our house vinaigrette
Pesto & Goat Cheese Sandwich$9.00
Pesto chicken, sliced avocado, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes, basil and spinach on sourdough - topped with pesto dressing
Southwest Bowl$12.00
Brown rice, cilantro lime chicken, corn, cherry tomatoes, black beans, red onions, cilantro, jalapeño relish, salsa, feta cheese and guac - topped with avocado hot sauce
More about Avocadish
Afro Deli & Grill image

 

Afro Deli & Grill

720 WASHINGTON AVE South East, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Somali Steak Sandwich$8.24
Thin-sliced beef sautéed with African spices, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, and mayonnaise on focaccia
Chicken Gyros$8.79
Slices of marinated chicken breast served with onion, tomato, and Tzatziki sauce on pita bread
Reg AfroSteak Dinner$9.74
Shredded beef steak seasoned and marinated with African spices, vegetable oil, fresh lime, cilantro satuéed bell peppers, sweet onion, fresh garlic with homemade red sauce over basmati rice
More about Afro Deli & Grill
Fly Chix - Stadium Village image

 

Fly Chix - Stadium Village

309 SE Oak Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Original Fly Chix Meal$9.98
Hand breaded Chicken topped with Fly sauce and pickles
Cali Sandwich Meal$11.28
Hand breaded Chicken topped with garlic sauce, avocado, lettuce, tomato and onion
Tennesse Style Sandwich Meal$10.98
Hand breaded Chicken dusted with your choice of mild, medium, hot or Hella Hot spice. Topped with Fly sauce and pickles.
More about Fly Chix - Stadium Village
