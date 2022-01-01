University sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in University
More about Avocadish
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Avocadish
330 15th Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Roasted Tomato & Feta
Garlic roasted tomatoes with crumbled feta, red onion, cucumber & avocado - topped with our house vinaigrette
|Pesto & Goat Cheese Sandwich
|$9.00
Pesto chicken, sliced avocado, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes, basil and spinach on sourdough - topped with pesto dressing
|Southwest Bowl
|$12.00
Brown rice, cilantro lime chicken, corn, cherry tomatoes, black beans, red onions, cilantro, jalapeño relish, salsa, feta cheese and guac - topped with avocado hot sauce
More about Afro Deli & Grill
Afro Deli & Grill
720 WASHINGTON AVE South East, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Somali Steak Sandwich
|$8.24
Thin-sliced beef sautéed with African spices, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, and mayonnaise on focaccia
|Chicken Gyros
|$8.79
Slices of marinated chicken breast served with onion, tomato, and Tzatziki sauce on pita bread
|Reg AfroSteak Dinner
|$9.74
Shredded beef steak seasoned and marinated with African spices, vegetable oil, fresh lime, cilantro satuéed bell peppers, sweet onion, fresh garlic with homemade red sauce over basmati rice
More about Fly Chix - Stadium Village
Fly Chix - Stadium Village
309 SE Oak Street, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Original Fly Chix Meal
|$9.98
Hand breaded Chicken topped with Fly sauce and pickles
|Cali Sandwich Meal
|$11.28
Hand breaded Chicken topped with garlic sauce, avocado, lettuce, tomato and onion
|Tennesse Style Sandwich Meal
|$10.98
Hand breaded Chicken dusted with your choice of mild, medium, hot or Hella Hot spice. Topped with Fly sauce and pickles.