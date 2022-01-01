University pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in University

Surly Brewing Company image

PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Surly Brewing Company

520 Malcolm Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (689 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
I'm Your Daddy$14.50
What happens when spicy and sweet converge.
Pepperoni, sweet & hot peppers, burnt honey, red sauce, mozzarella
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Not Vegetarian
Spicoli$14.50
Tasty waves of house-made sausage are the star here.
Fennel sausage, grilled radicchio, onion, red sauce, mozzarella.
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Alliums, Not Vegetarian
Kevin$9.25
A plain cheese pizza. Use it as a canvas to create your own masterpiece, or just have it, um, plain. Live your truth.
Red sauce, Mozzarella
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy
More about Surly Brewing Company
