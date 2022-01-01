Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in University

Go
University restaurants
Toast

University restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Pho Mai

319 14th Ave SE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ck Wings - Chili$9.95
Our lightly breaded house fried chicken wings with Sweet Chili sauce. (Qty 7)
More about Pho Mai
Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Door Pub

1514 Como Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1086 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Chili Lime Wings
Sweet & tangy with a little spice. This is the amaze glaze!
Sweet Chili Lime Nugs
Sweet & tangy with a little spice. This is the amaze glaze!
Sweet Chili Lime Sauce
More about Blue Door Pub

