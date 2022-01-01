Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in University

Go
University restaurants
Toast

University restaurants that serve coleslaw

Fly Chix - Stadium Village image

 

Fly Chix - Stadium Village

309 SE Oak Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Coleslaw
More about Fly Chix - Stadium Village
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

My Burger- Stadium Village

213 SE Oak St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.1 (156 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw$1.95
Side order of our house made coleslaw.
More about My Burger- Stadium Village

Browse other tasty dishes in University

Caesar Salad

Nachos

Chili

Quesadillas

Cookies

French Fries

Cheeseburgers

Burritos

Map

More near University to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Phillips

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Nokomis

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston