Curry in University

University restaurants
University restaurants that serve curry

Curry Sweet Potatoes Bowl image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Avocadish

330 15th Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Sweet Potatoes Bowl$10.50
Curry sweet potatoes, caramelized onions, chickpeas, green onion & avocado - topped with our honey mustard dressing
More about Avocadish
Item pic

 

Afro Deli & Grill

720 WASHINGTON AVE South East, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lg Chicken Curry$11.74
Cubes of chicken breast slow cooked with peppers, eggplant, carrots, onions, garlic and African spices, and served with Somali rice
Reg Chicken Curry$9.24
Cubes of chicken breast slow-cooked with peppers, eggplant, carrots, onions, garlic, and African spices, and served with Somali rice
More about Afro Deli & Grill

