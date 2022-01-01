Curry in University
University restaurants that serve curry
Avocadish
330 15th Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Curry Sweet Potatoes Bowl
|$10.50
Curry sweet potatoes, caramelized onions, chickpeas, green onion & avocado - topped with our honey mustard dressing
Afro Deli & Grill
720 WASHINGTON AVE South East, Minneapolis
|Lg Chicken Curry
|$11.74
Cubes of chicken breast slow cooked with peppers, eggplant, carrots, onions, garlic and African spices, and served with Somali rice
|Reg Chicken Curry
|$9.24
Cubes of chicken breast slow-cooked with peppers, eggplant, carrots, onions, garlic, and African spices, and served with Somali rice