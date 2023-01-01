Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in University

Go
University restaurants
Toast

University restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Door Pub - University

1514 Como Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1086 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nacho Totchos$10.25
Tater tots, queso, lettuce, tomato, red onion, crema.
More about Blue Door Pub - University
Burrito Loco image

GRILL

Burrito Loco - Dinky Town Minneapolis MN

418 13th Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 3.7 (981 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Traditional Nachos$10.50
Perfect for sharing. This large plate of chips is covered with cheese, beans, meat, lettuce and pico de gallo with your choice of salsa and sour cream on the side.
Nacho Fries$12.50
Perfect for sharing. This large plate of fires or tots is covered with melted queso cheese, beans, meat, lettuce and pico de gallo with your choice of salsa and sour cream on the side.
More about Burrito Loco - Dinky Town Minneapolis MN

Browse other tasty dishes in University

Grilled Chicken

Chili

French Fries

Burritos

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Map

More near University to explore

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Phillips

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Nokomis

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (490 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (384 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (235 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2380 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (521 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston