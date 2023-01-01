Nachos in University
University restaurants that serve nachos
Blue Door Pub - University
1514 Como Ave, Minneapolis
|Nacho Totchos
|$10.25
Tater tots, queso, lettuce, tomato, red onion, crema.
Burrito Loco - Dinky Town Minneapolis MN
418 13th Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Traditional Nachos
|$10.50
Perfect for sharing. This large plate of chips is covered with cheese, beans, meat, lettuce and pico de gallo with your choice of salsa and sour cream on the side.
|Nacho Fries
|$12.50
Perfect for sharing. This large plate of fires or tots is covered with melted queso cheese, beans, meat, lettuce and pico de gallo with your choice of salsa and sour cream on the side.