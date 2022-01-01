Uptown restaurants you'll love

Must-try Uptown restaurants

Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea

626 West Lake Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.9 (308 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Htipiti$9.00
feta cheese blended with roasted hot peppers, red peppers, olive oil & lemon, served with a pita
Baklava$5.00
chopped walnuts & cinnamon between layers of filo dough, topped with honey syrup & baked
Lg Greek Salad$14.00
lettuce, tomatoes, onions, topped with feta, Greek olives & Salonica peppers, with house dressing
More about Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea
moto-i image

TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

moto-i

2940 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1932 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MUSHROOM RAMEN$14.00
enoki & shiitake mushroom, fried tofu, cilantro, radish, chili oil, fried garlic, nori, poached egg, rich mushroom broth
BIBIMBAP$14.00
moto-i twist on a korean style rice bowl, bbq pork, ginger garlic fried rice, pickled red onion, scallion, mushroom, gochujang, beni shoga, poached egg
PORK BELLY BUN$5.00
fried pork belly, ginger-yuzu marmalade, mesclun, crispy parsnip
More about moto-i
Red Cow image

 

Red Cow

2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Burger$14.50
House-made turkey patty, sliced radish, arugula, crushed pistachios & cilantro-lime aioli
Patty Melt$14.50
double patty, caramelized onions, sharp cheddar, white american, garlic mayo, sourdough
So Cal Burger$16.50
100% Plant-based - Impossible™ burger patty, avocado, vegan american, lettuce, tomato, onion, & garlic mayo on a whole wheat bun
More about Red Cow
Gigi's Cafe image

 

Gigi's Cafe

824 W 36th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Rachel$14.00
smoked turkey, curtido "kraut", gruyere, 1k island dressing; griddled heritage grain rye
served with kettle chips & pickles
Turkey Melt$14.00
smoked turkey, caramelized onion, alpine 'pimento' spread, pickled shallot, griddled heritage grain focaccia
served with kettle chips & pickles
Classic Breakfast$9.00
2 organic eggs, toast, breakfast potatoes
More about Gigi's Cafe
impulse juice co. image

 

impulse juice co.

1428 W 32nd St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
viridian
house nut butter. kale+spinach. spirulina.
strawberry. banana. coconut milk
umber
cacao. house nut butter. dates. banana.
coconut milk - optional cold brew coffee add-in
corallina
pineapple. mango. peach. dates.
strawberry chia jam. coconut milk. coconut yogurt
More about impulse juice co.
PIZZA SHARK image

 

PIZZA SHARK

2210 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own Pizza$12.00
Build your own Wood-Fire Pizza! Each Ingredient is $2.25/ea
Korean Gochujang Pork$18.00
Pulled Pork, Grilled Pineapple, Grilled Red Onion, Kimchi, Gochujang Sauce, Mozzarella, Cilantro
Pepperoni$14.00
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Home-Made Pizza Sauce
More about PIZZA SHARK
Los Andes Latin Bistro image

EMPANADAS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Los Andes Latin Bistro

607 W Lake St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (337 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Side of Yuca Frita$4.99
Side of Fried Cassava
Carne Asada$17.99
Grilled Top Round Steak, w/ Rice, Beans, Fried Green Plantains, Andes Curtido
Arepas Con Queso (3)$6.25
Corn Cakes w/ Cheese
More about Los Andes Latin Bistro
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - Lake Street image

 

Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - Lake Street

1477 W Lake St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Peanut Butter Cup Latte
Peanut Butter Powder*, Salted Caramel Syrup, Dark Chocolate, Oat Milk, & espresso. *contains nuts **dairy-free
Botanical Winter
House-made cold brew** infused with juniper, cardamom, rosemary, and lavender. Steamed with soymilk*. *Dairy-free **Not available caffeine-free/decaf
Turkey Sausage Sandwich$7.00
Turkey sausage, gouda* cheese, and an egg custard patty* served on an aged cheddar & onion bialy bun*
*Contain milk products
More about Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - Lake Street
KIKU BISTRO image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

KIKU BISTRO

2819 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (8069 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crazy Tuna Roll$15.25
Spicy Tuna – Cucumber – Crunch – Black Pepper Tuna - Avocado
Spicy Maki Combination$16.50
Spicy Tuna Roll – Spicy Salmon Roll – Spicy California Roll
Gyoza$6.50
More about KIKU BISTRO
Amazing Thailand Uptown image

 

Amazing Thailand Uptown

3024 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Green Curry$15.75
Green curry paste, baby corn, bell peppers, sweet peas, bails and coconut milk served with rice.
Can be made GF upon request. CANNOT be made V.
Pad Thai$15.75
Rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, green onion. Peanuts on side. Can be made GF or V upon request.
Cream Cheese Wontons$8.75
Fried wontons stuffed with cream cheese.
Cannot be made GF or V.
Sweet & Sour Sauce: GF and Vegan.
More about Amazing Thailand Uptown
Uptown Lobby & Granada Theater image

 

Uptown Lobby & Granada Theater

3200 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Granada Burger$16.00
Manchego Cheese, Bacon, Arugula and Garlic Aioli w/ Fries
Prawns$12.00
Full bodied. Sauteed with preserved tomatoes, olives and parsley
Jamon Croqueta$14.00
Fried ham & bechamel fritters.
More about Uptown Lobby & Granada Theater
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar image

 

French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar

2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Green coconut curry$14.00
green coconut curry | vegetable mélange | organic brown rice (vegan, gluten-free)
Cowboy burger (V)$16.00
Sizzled beyond meat burger, herbivorous butcher cheddar crispy onion, house made pickles, organic BBQ sauce house-made organic seeded multi-grain bun. Vegan.
Turkey bacon croissant$14.00
Shaved Wild Acres smoked turkey, nitrate-free bacon, Gruyere roasted tomatoes, organic spinach, garlic-chive aioli, croissant.
More about French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
Morrissey's Irish Pub image

 

Morrissey's Irish Pub

913 W Lake St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (677 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Curds$10.00
Wisconsin aged cheddar cheese fried to perfection and served with house made marinara sauce.
Wexford Wings$13.00
A pile of crispy wings doused in a sauce of your choice.
Sauces: curry, BBQ, buffalo, Irish whiskey BBQ, or our chipotle dry rub.
Fish and Chips$18.00
Beer battered cod fried to a golden brown atop chips with house made tartar sauce.
More about Morrissey's Irish Pub
My Burger Uptown image

 

My Burger Uptown

3100 Excelsior Blvd., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BOM!$11.25
That's right, the February Burger of the Month is the Funkytown! ¼ lb. fresh, all beef patty topped with bacon onion marmalade, balsamic glazed onions, and funky gorgonzola cheese
California Burger$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Double Classic Bacon Cheese$12.55
Two slices of bacon, American cheese, basil mayo, lettuce and tomato on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
More about My Burger Uptown
Lago Tacos image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Lago Tacos

2901 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 3.5 (340 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Combo
your choice of up to 5 tacos/ your choice of side/ corn or flour tortilla
Del Rio Empanadas$10.55
chicken/black beans/roasted corn/jalapeno/co jack cheese/fried in flour tortillas/ dipping sauces jalapeno ranch and avocado cream
Chips and Queso$8.49
House-made chips/creamy queso dip/pico de gallo Gluten Friendly*
More about Lago Tacos
Taberna image

TACOS

Taberna

3126 W Lake St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Shrimp Taco$3.75
Crispy Shrimp, Creamy Slaw, Garlic Aioli, Baja Sauce, Cilantro and Our Locally Sourced, Freshly Made White Corn Tortillas
Chips and Queso$8.00
Our House-Made Queso is made with White Cheese and Special Seasonings. Served with our White Corn Tortilla Chips
Four Cheese Quesadilla$11.00
Our Quesadilla is served on a Large Flour Tortilla. It is served with our special blend of four different cheeses. Garnished with Sour Cream, Tomato and Guacamole
More about Taberna
The Lowry image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Lowry

2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (5650 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
American Breakfast$13.95
eggs, hashbrowns, choice of breakfast meat, toast
Cheese Curds$11.95
no. 1 kölsch beer batter, ellsworth curds, applesauce, roasted red pepper sambal
Big 'Ol Breakfast Burrito$12.95
hashbrowns, wisconsin cheddar, scrambled eggs, black bean corn salsa, salsa rojo, cilantro.
More about The Lowry
Isles Bun and Coffee image

 

Isles Bun and Coffee

1424 W. 28th St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Isles Bun and Coffee

