Uptown restaurants you'll love

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea
626 West Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Htipiti
|$9.00
feta cheese blended with roasted hot peppers, red peppers, olive oil & lemon, served with a pita
|Baklava
|$5.00
chopped walnuts & cinnamon between layers of filo dough, topped with honey syrup & baked
|Lg Greek Salad
|$14.00
lettuce, tomatoes, onions, topped with feta, Greek olives & Salonica peppers, with house dressing
TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
moto-i
2940 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|MUSHROOM RAMEN
|$14.00
enoki & shiitake mushroom, fried tofu, cilantro, radish, chili oil, fried garlic, nori, poached egg, rich mushroom broth
|BIBIMBAP
|$14.00
moto-i twist on a korean style rice bowl, bbq pork, ginger garlic fried rice, pickled red onion, scallion, mushroom, gochujang, beni shoga, poached egg
|PORK BELLY BUN
|$5.00
fried pork belly, ginger-yuzu marmalade, mesclun, crispy parsnip
Red Cow
2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Turkey Burger
|$14.50
House-made turkey patty, sliced radish, arugula, crushed pistachios & cilantro-lime aioli
|Patty Melt
|$14.50
double patty, caramelized onions, sharp cheddar, white american, garlic mayo, sourdough
|So Cal Burger
|$16.50
100% Plant-based - Impossible™ burger patty, avocado, vegan american, lettuce, tomato, onion, & garlic mayo on a whole wheat bun
Gigi's Cafe
824 W 36th Street, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Rachel
|$14.00
smoked turkey, curtido "kraut", gruyere, 1k island dressing; griddled heritage grain rye
served with kettle chips & pickles
|Turkey Melt
|$14.00
smoked turkey, caramelized onion, alpine 'pimento' spread, pickled shallot, griddled heritage grain focaccia
served with kettle chips & pickles
|Classic Breakfast
|$9.00
2 organic eggs, toast, breakfast potatoes
impulse juice co.
1428 W 32nd St, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|viridian
house nut butter. kale+spinach. spirulina.
strawberry. banana. coconut milk
|umber
cacao. house nut butter. dates. banana.
coconut milk - optional cold brew coffee add-in
|corallina
pineapple. mango. peach. dates.
strawberry chia jam. coconut milk. coconut yogurt
PIZZA SHARK
2210 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Pizza
|$12.00
Build your own Wood-Fire Pizza! Each Ingredient is $2.25/ea
|Korean Gochujang Pork
|$18.00
Pulled Pork, Grilled Pineapple, Grilled Red Onion, Kimchi, Gochujang Sauce, Mozzarella, Cilantro
|Pepperoni
|$14.00
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Home-Made Pizza Sauce
EMPANADAS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Los Andes Latin Bistro
607 W Lake St, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Side of Yuca Frita
|$4.99
Side of Fried Cassava
|Carne Asada
|$17.99
Grilled Top Round Steak, w/ Rice, Beans, Fried Green Plantains, Andes Curtido
|Arepas Con Queso (3)
|$6.25
Corn Cakes w/ Cheese
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - Lake Street
1477 W Lake St, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Peanut Butter Cup Latte
Peanut Butter Powder*, Salted Caramel Syrup, Dark Chocolate, Oat Milk, & espresso. *contains nuts **dairy-free
|Botanical Winter
House-made cold brew** infused with juniper, cardamom, rosemary, and lavender. Steamed with soymilk*. *Dairy-free **Not available caffeine-free/decaf
|Turkey Sausage Sandwich
|$7.00
Turkey sausage, gouda* cheese, and an egg custard patty* served on an aged cheddar & onion bialy bun*
*Contain milk products
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
KIKU BISTRO
2819 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Crazy Tuna Roll
|$15.25
Spicy Tuna – Cucumber – Crunch – Black Pepper Tuna - Avocado
|Spicy Maki Combination
|$16.50
Spicy Tuna Roll – Spicy Salmon Roll – Spicy California Roll
|Gyoza
|$6.50
Amazing Thailand Uptown
3024 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Green Curry
|$15.75
Green curry paste, baby corn, bell peppers, sweet peas, bails and coconut milk served with rice.
Can be made GF upon request. CANNOT be made V.
|Pad Thai
|$15.75
Rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, green onion. Peanuts on side. Can be made GF or V upon request.
|Cream Cheese Wontons
|$8.75
Fried wontons stuffed with cream cheese.
Cannot be made GF or V.
Sweet & Sour Sauce: GF and Vegan.
Uptown Lobby & Granada Theater
3200 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Granada Burger
|$16.00
Manchego Cheese, Bacon, Arugula and Garlic Aioli w/ Fries
|Prawns
|$12.00
Full bodied. Sauteed with preserved tomatoes, olives and parsley
|Jamon Croqueta
|$14.00
Fried ham & bechamel fritters.
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Green coconut curry
|$14.00
green coconut curry | vegetable mélange | organic brown rice (vegan, gluten-free)
|Cowboy burger (V)
|$16.00
Sizzled beyond meat burger, herbivorous butcher cheddar crispy onion, house made pickles, organic BBQ sauce house-made organic seeded multi-grain bun. Vegan.
|Turkey bacon croissant
|$14.00
Shaved Wild Acres smoked turkey, nitrate-free bacon, Gruyere roasted tomatoes, organic spinach, garlic-chive aioli, croissant.
Morrissey's Irish Pub
913 W Lake St, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$10.00
Wisconsin aged cheddar cheese fried to perfection and served with house made marinara sauce.
|Wexford Wings
|$13.00
A pile of crispy wings doused in a sauce of your choice.
Sauces: curry, BBQ, buffalo, Irish whiskey BBQ, or our chipotle dry rub.
|Fish and Chips
|$18.00
Beer battered cod fried to a golden brown atop chips with house made tartar sauce.
My Burger Uptown
3100 Excelsior Blvd., Minneapolis
|Popular items
|BOM!
|$11.25
That's right, the February Burger of the Month is the Funkytown! ¼ lb. fresh, all beef patty topped with bacon onion marmalade, balsamic glazed onions, and funky gorgonzola cheese
|California Burger
|$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
|Double Classic Bacon Cheese
|$12.55
Two slices of bacon, American cheese, basil mayo, lettuce and tomato on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Lago Tacos
2901 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Taco Combo
your choice of up to 5 tacos/ your choice of side/ corn or flour tortilla
|Del Rio Empanadas
|$10.55
chicken/black beans/roasted corn/jalapeno/co jack cheese/fried in flour tortillas/ dipping sauces jalapeno ranch and avocado cream
|Chips and Queso
|$8.49
House-made chips/creamy queso dip/pico de gallo Gluten Friendly*
TACOS
Taberna
3126 W Lake St, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Crispy Shrimp Taco
|$3.75
Crispy Shrimp, Creamy Slaw, Garlic Aioli, Baja Sauce, Cilantro and Our Locally Sourced, Freshly Made White Corn Tortillas
|Chips and Queso
|$8.00
Our House-Made Queso is made with White Cheese and Special Seasonings. Served with our White Corn Tortilla Chips
|Four Cheese Quesadilla
|$11.00
Our Quesadilla is served on a Large Flour Tortilla. It is served with our special blend of four different cheeses. Garnished with Sour Cream, Tomato and Guacamole
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Lowry
2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|American Breakfast
|$13.95
eggs, hashbrowns, choice of breakfast meat, toast
|Cheese Curds
|$11.95
no. 1 kölsch beer batter, ellsworth curds, applesauce, roasted red pepper sambal
|Big 'Ol Breakfast Burrito
|$12.95
hashbrowns, wisconsin cheddar, scrambled eggs, black bean corn salsa, salsa rojo, cilantro.