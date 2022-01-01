Uptown American restaurants you'll love

Go
Uptown restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Uptown

Red Cow image

 

Red Cow

2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Burger$14.50
House-made turkey patty, sliced radish, arugula, crushed pistachios & cilantro-lime aioli
Patty Melt$14.50
double patty, caramelized onions, sharp cheddar, white american, garlic mayo, sourdough
So Cal Burger$16.50
100% Plant-based - Impossible™ burger patty, avocado, vegan american, lettuce, tomato, onion, & garlic mayo on a whole wheat bun
More about Red Cow
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar image

 

French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar

2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Green coconut curry$14.00
green coconut curry | vegetable mélange | organic brown rice (vegan, gluten-free)
Cowboy burger (V)$16.00
Sizzled beyond meat burger, herbivorous butcher cheddar crispy onion, house made pickles, organic BBQ sauce house-made organic seeded multi-grain bun. Vegan.
Turkey bacon croissant$14.00
Shaved Wild Acres smoked turkey, nitrate-free bacon, Gruyere roasted tomatoes, organic spinach, garlic-chive aioli, croissant.
More about French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
The Lowry image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Lowry

2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (5650 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
American Breakfast$13.95
eggs, hashbrowns, choice of breakfast meat, toast
Cheese Curds$11.95
no. 1 kölsch beer batter, ellsworth curds, applesauce, roasted red pepper sambal
Big 'Ol Breakfast Burrito$12.95
hashbrowns, wisconsin cheddar, scrambled eggs, black bean corn salsa, salsa rojo, cilantro.
More about The Lowry

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Uptown

Curry

Turkey Burgers

Tacos

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Drunken Noodles

Steak Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Carne Asada

Map

More near Uptown to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Nokomis

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Powderhorn

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Phillips

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston