Uptown breakfast spots you'll love

French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar image

 

French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar

2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Green coconut curry$14.00
green coconut curry | vegetable mélange | organic brown rice (vegan, gluten-free)
Cowboy burger (V)$16.00
Sizzled beyond meat burger, herbivorous butcher cheddar crispy onion, house made pickles, organic BBQ sauce house-made organic seeded multi-grain bun. Vegan.
Turkey bacon croissant$14.00
Shaved Wild Acres smoked turkey, nitrate-free bacon, Gruyere roasted tomatoes, organic spinach, garlic-chive aioli, croissant.
More about French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
Morrissey's Irish Pub image

 

Morrissey's Irish Pub

913 W Lake St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (677 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Curds$10.00
Wisconsin aged cheddar cheese fried to perfection and served with house made marinara sauce.
Wexford Wings$13.00
A pile of crispy wings doused in a sauce of your choice.
Sauces: curry, BBQ, buffalo, Irish whiskey BBQ, or our chipotle dry rub.
Fish and Chips$18.00
Beer battered cod fried to a golden brown atop chips with house made tartar sauce.
More about Morrissey's Irish Pub
My Burger Uptown image

 

My Burger Uptown

3100 Excelsior Blvd., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BOM!$11.25
That's right, the February Burger of the Month is the Funkytown! ¼ lb. fresh, all beef patty topped with bacon onion marmalade, balsamic glazed onions, and funky gorgonzola cheese
California Burger$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Double Classic Bacon Cheese$12.55
Two slices of bacon, American cheese, basil mayo, lettuce and tomato on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
More about My Burger Uptown
The Lowry image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Lowry

2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (5650 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
American Breakfast$13.95
eggs, hashbrowns, choice of breakfast meat, toast
Cheese Curds$11.95
no. 1 kölsch beer batter, ellsworth curds, applesauce, roasted red pepper sambal
Big 'Ol Breakfast Burrito$12.95
hashbrowns, wisconsin cheddar, scrambled eggs, black bean corn salsa, salsa rojo, cilantro.
More about The Lowry

