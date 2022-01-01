Uptown breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Uptown
More about French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Green coconut curry
|$14.00
green coconut curry | vegetable mélange | organic brown rice (vegan, gluten-free)
|Cowboy burger (V)
|$16.00
Sizzled beyond meat burger, herbivorous butcher cheddar crispy onion, house made pickles, organic BBQ sauce house-made organic seeded multi-grain bun. Vegan.
|Turkey bacon croissant
|$14.00
Shaved Wild Acres smoked turkey, nitrate-free bacon, Gruyere roasted tomatoes, organic spinach, garlic-chive aioli, croissant.
More about Morrissey's Irish Pub
Morrissey's Irish Pub
913 W Lake St, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$10.00
Wisconsin aged cheddar cheese fried to perfection and served with house made marinara sauce.
|Wexford Wings
|$13.00
A pile of crispy wings doused in a sauce of your choice.
Sauces: curry, BBQ, buffalo, Irish whiskey BBQ, or our chipotle dry rub.
|Fish and Chips
|$18.00
Beer battered cod fried to a golden brown atop chips with house made tartar sauce.
More about My Burger Uptown
My Burger Uptown
3100 Excelsior Blvd., Minneapolis
|Popular items
|BOM!
|$11.25
That's right, the February Burger of the Month is the Funkytown! ¼ lb. fresh, all beef patty topped with bacon onion marmalade, balsamic glazed onions, and funky gorgonzola cheese
|California Burger
|$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
|Double Classic Bacon Cheese
|$12.55
Two slices of bacon, American cheese, basil mayo, lettuce and tomato on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
More about The Lowry
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Lowry
2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|American Breakfast
|$13.95
eggs, hashbrowns, choice of breakfast meat, toast
|Cheese Curds
|$11.95
no. 1 kölsch beer batter, ellsworth curds, applesauce, roasted red pepper sambal
|Big 'Ol Breakfast Burrito
|$12.95
hashbrowns, wisconsin cheddar, scrambled eggs, black bean corn salsa, salsa rojo, cilantro.