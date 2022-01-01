Uptown cafés you'll love

Go
Uptown restaurants
Toast

Must-try cafés in Uptown

Gigi's Cafe image

 

Gigi's Cafe

824 W 36th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Rachel$14.00
smoked turkey, curtido "kraut", gruyere, 1k island dressing; griddled heritage grain rye
served with kettle chips & pickles
Turkey Melt$14.00
smoked turkey, caramelized onion, alpine 'pimento' spread, pickled shallot, griddled heritage grain focaccia
served with kettle chips & pickles
Classic Breakfast$9.00
2 organic eggs, toast, breakfast potatoes
More about Gigi's Cafe
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - Lake Street image

 

Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - Lake Street

1477 W Lake St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Peanut Butter Cup Latte
Peanut Butter Powder*, Salted Caramel Syrup, Dark Chocolate, Oat Milk, & espresso. *contains nuts **dairy-free
Botanical Winter
House-made cold brew** infused with juniper, cardamom, rosemary, and lavender. Steamed with soymilk*. *Dairy-free **Not available caffeine-free/decaf
Turkey Sausage Sandwich$7.00
Turkey sausage, gouda* cheese, and an egg custard patty* served on an aged cheddar & onion bialy bun*
*Contain milk products
More about Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - Lake Street
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar image

 

French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar

2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Green coconut curry$14.00
green coconut curry | vegetable mélange | organic brown rice (vegan, gluten-free)
Cowboy burger (V)$16.00
Sizzled beyond meat burger, herbivorous butcher cheddar crispy onion, house made pickles, organic BBQ sauce house-made organic seeded multi-grain bun. Vegan.
Turkey bacon croissant$14.00
Shaved Wild Acres smoked turkey, nitrate-free bacon, Gruyere roasted tomatoes, organic spinach, garlic-chive aioli, croissant.
More about French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
Isles Bun and Coffee image

 

Isles Bun and Coffee

1424 W. 28th St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Isles Bun and Coffee

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Uptown

Curry

Turkey Burgers

Tacos

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Drunken Noodles

Steak Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Carne Asada

Map

More near Uptown to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Nokomis

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Powderhorn

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Phillips

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston