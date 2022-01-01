Uptown cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Uptown
Gigi's Cafe
824 W 36th Street, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Rachel
|$14.00
smoked turkey, curtido "kraut", gruyere, 1k island dressing; griddled heritage grain rye
served with kettle chips & pickles
|Turkey Melt
|$14.00
smoked turkey, caramelized onion, alpine 'pimento' spread, pickled shallot, griddled heritage grain focaccia
served with kettle chips & pickles
|Classic Breakfast
|$9.00
2 organic eggs, toast, breakfast potatoes
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - Lake Street
1477 W Lake St, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Peanut Butter Cup Latte
Peanut Butter Powder*, Salted Caramel Syrup, Dark Chocolate, Oat Milk, & espresso. *contains nuts **dairy-free
|Botanical Winter
House-made cold brew** infused with juniper, cardamom, rosemary, and lavender. Steamed with soymilk*. *Dairy-free **Not available caffeine-free/decaf
|Turkey Sausage Sandwich
|$7.00
Turkey sausage, gouda* cheese, and an egg custard patty* served on an aged cheddar & onion bialy bun*
*Contain milk products
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Green coconut curry
|$14.00
green coconut curry | vegetable mélange | organic brown rice (vegan, gluten-free)
|Cowboy burger (V)
|$16.00
Sizzled beyond meat burger, herbivorous butcher cheddar crispy onion, house made pickles, organic BBQ sauce house-made organic seeded multi-grain bun. Vegan.
|Turkey bacon croissant
|$14.00
Shaved Wild Acres smoked turkey, nitrate-free bacon, Gruyere roasted tomatoes, organic spinach, garlic-chive aioli, croissant.