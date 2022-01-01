Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Arepas in Uptown

Go
Uptown restaurants
Toast

Uptown restaurants that serve arepas

Arepas Con Queso (3) image

EMPANADAS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Los Andes Latin Bistro

607 W Lake St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (337 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Arepas Con Queso (3)$6.25
Corn Cakes w/ Cheese
More about Los Andes Latin Bistro
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar image

 

French Meadow

2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Martin Arepa$14.00
Martin Arepa$14.00
More about French Meadow

Browse other tasty dishes in Uptown

Chopped Salad

Avocado Toast

Curry Chicken

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Caesar Salad

Cookies

Taco Salad

Map

More near Uptown to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Nokomis

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Phillips

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Powderhorn

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (615 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (953 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston