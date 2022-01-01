Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Arepas in
Uptown
/
Minneapolis
/
Uptown
/
Arepas
Uptown restaurants that serve arepas
EMPANADAS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Los Andes Latin Bistro
607 W Lake St, Minneapolis
Avg 4.7
(337 reviews)
Arepas Con Queso (3)
$6.25
Corn Cakes w/ Cheese
More about Los Andes Latin Bistro
French Meadow
2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
No reviews yet
Martin Arepa
$14.00
Martin Arepa
$14.00
More about French Meadow
Browse other tasty dishes in Uptown
Chopped Salad
Avocado Toast
Curry Chicken
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Caesar Salad
Cookies
Taco Salad
More near Uptown to explore
Downtown Minneapolis
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Southwest
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
University
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Whittier
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Longfellow
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Linden Hills
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
Nokomis
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Phillips
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Powderhorn
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Red Wing
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Mankato
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Eau Claire
Avg 4.2
(18 restaurants)
Albert Lea
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Winona
Avg 5
(12 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(575 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(615 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(953 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(267 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(212 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston