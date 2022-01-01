Bread pudding in Uptown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Uptown restaurants that serve bread pudding
French Meadow
2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
No reviews yet
Bread Pudding with Rum Sauce
$6.50
More about French Meadow
Morrissey's Irish Pub
913 W Lake St, Minneapolis
Avg 4.3
(677 reviews)
Bread Pudding
$8.00
House made cinnamon bread pudding topped with whiskey caramel sauce and a side of cream
More about Morrissey's Irish Pub
