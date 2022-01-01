Bread pudding in Uptown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Uptown restaurants that serve bread pudding

French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar image

 

French Meadow

2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bread Pudding with Rum Sauce$6.50
Item pic

 

Morrissey's Irish Pub

913 W Lake St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (677 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding$8.00
House made cinnamon bread pudding topped with whiskey caramel sauce and a side of cream
