Burritos in Uptown

Uptown restaurants
Uptown restaurants that serve burritos

Red Cow

2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smothered Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Scrambled eggs, crispy tots, breakfast sausage, southwest corn and black beans, cheddar, salsa verde & sour cream
More about Red Cow
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar

2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast burrito$14.00
Schultz organic scrambled eggs | vegan black bean chili | hash browns | cheddar | scallions | chipotle sour cream | flour tortilla (vegetarian)
More about French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Lago Tacos

2901 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 3.5 (340 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Avocado Burrito$11.65
beer battered avocado slices/ lettuce/ queso fresco/ pico de gallo/ house-made jalapeno ranch/ rice
Firecracker Shrimp Burrito$14.35
Rice batter fried shrimp/creamy firecracker sauce/lettuce/rice/queso fresco/ colby jack cheese
Al Pastor Burrito$11.65
Marinated pork/grilled onion and pineapple/salsa verde/rice/ refried pinto beans/colby jack cheese/ queso fresco *gluten friendly
More about Lago Tacos
TACOS

Taberna

3126 W Lake St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Taberna Burrito Bowl$14.00
Southwest Burrito Bowl$14.00
More about Taberna
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Lowry

2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (5650 reviews)
Takeout
Big 'Ol Breakfast Burrito.$12.95
hashbrowns, wisconsin cheddar, scrambled eggs, black bean corn salsa, salsa rojo, cilantro.
Big 'Ol Sausage Breakfast Burrito.$14.95
pork sausage, hashbrowns, wisconsin cheddar, scrambled eggs, black bean corn salsa, salsa rojo, cilantro.
More about The Lowry

