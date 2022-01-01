Burritos in Uptown
Uptown restaurants that serve burritos
Red Cow
2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Smothered Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
Scrambled eggs, crispy tots, breakfast sausage, southwest corn and black beans, cheddar, salsa verde & sour cream
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Breakfast burrito
|$14.00
Schultz organic scrambled eggs | vegan black bean chili | hash browns | cheddar | scallions | chipotle sour cream | flour tortilla (vegetarian)
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Lago Tacos
2901 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Fried Avocado Burrito
|$11.65
beer battered avocado slices/ lettuce/ queso fresco/ pico de gallo/ house-made jalapeno ranch/ rice
|Firecracker Shrimp Burrito
|$14.35
Rice batter fried shrimp/creamy firecracker sauce/lettuce/rice/queso fresco/ colby jack cheese
|Al Pastor Burrito
|$11.65
Marinated pork/grilled onion and pineapple/salsa verde/rice/ refried pinto beans/colby jack cheese/ queso fresco *gluten friendly
TACOS
Taberna
3126 W Lake St, Minneapolis
|Taberna Burrito Bowl
|$14.00
|Southwest Burrito Bowl
|$14.00
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Lowry
2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Big 'Ol Breakfast Burrito.
|$12.95
hashbrowns, wisconsin cheddar, scrambled eggs, black bean corn salsa, salsa rojo, cilantro.
|Big 'Ol Sausage Breakfast Burrito.
|$14.95
pork sausage, hashbrowns, wisconsin cheddar, scrambled eggs, black bean corn salsa, salsa rojo, cilantro.