Cake in Uptown
Uptown restaurants that serve cake
More about Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea
626 West Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Chocolate Fudge Cake
|$7.00
Rich chocolate fudge cake, an old favorite
More about PIZZA SHARK
PIZZA SHARK
2210 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Berry Cheese Cake
|$7.00
|Carrot Cake
|$7.00
More about Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - Lake Street
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - Lake Street
1477 W Lake St, Minneapolis
|Cinnamon Coffee Cake
|$3.00
Moist vanilla cake topped with cinnamon-brown sugar streusel. Made with real butter and sour cream for rich flavor and texture.
We recommend ordering it warmed up!
*Contains milk, eggs, soy, and wheat
|Chocolate Banana Pound Cake
|$2.50
Ripened whole bananas, midnight cocoa powder and semisweet chocolate combine to create this moist decadent pound cake.
Contains: Milk, Eggs, Wheat, and Soy
More about French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Rose cake (GF/V)
|$7.00
|Chocolate dipped cake (GF)
|$7.00
|Toasted coconut cake (GF)
|$7.00
More about Lago Tacos
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Lago Tacos
2901 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Sweet Corn Cake.
|$2.15
|Tres Leches Cake
|$7.35
sweetened condensed milk/ whole milk/ heavy cream/ sponge cake/ White chocolate mousse