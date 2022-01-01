Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Uptown

Go
Uptown restaurants
Toast

Uptown restaurants that serve cake

Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea

626 West Lake Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.9 (308 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Fudge Cake$7.00
Rich chocolate fudge cake, an old favorite
More about Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea
Item pic

 

Red Cow

2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Birthday Cake Shake$6.50
Chocolate Cake$10.00
More about Red Cow
PIZZA SHARK image

 

PIZZA SHARK

2210 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Berry Cheese Cake$7.00
Carrot Cake$7.00
More about PIZZA SHARK
Item pic

 

Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - Lake Street

1477 W Lake St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon Coffee Cake$3.00
Moist vanilla cake topped with cinnamon-brown sugar streusel. Made with real butter and sour cream for rich flavor and texture.
We recommend ordering it warmed up!
*Contains milk, eggs, soy, and wheat
Chocolate Banana Pound Cake$2.50
Ripened whole bananas, midnight cocoa powder and semisweet chocolate combine to create this moist decadent pound cake.
Contains: Milk, Eggs, Wheat, and Soy
More about Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - Lake Street
Item pic

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

KIKU BISTRO

2819 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (8069 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crab Cake$11.50
More about KIKU BISTRO
Item pic

 

French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar

2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rose cake (GF/V)$7.00
Chocolate dipped cake (GF)$7.00
Toasted coconut cake (GF)$7.00
More about French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Lago Tacos

2901 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 3.5 (340 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Corn Cake.$2.15
Tres Leches Cake$7.35
sweetened condensed milk/ whole milk/ heavy cream/ sponge cake/ White chocolate mousse
More about Lago Tacos
The Lowry image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Lowry

2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (5650 reviews)
Takeout
Cakes, Eggs, & Links.$12.50
pancakes, eggs your way, pork sausage
Chocolate Cake$9.50
More about The Lowry

Browse other tasty dishes in Uptown

Miso Soup

Tacos

Patty Melts

Carne Asada

Grilled Chicken

Tostadas

Quiche

Pancakes

Map

More near Uptown to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Nokomis

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Phillips

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Powderhorn

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston