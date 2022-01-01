Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Carrot cake in
Uptown
/
Minneapolis
/
Uptown
/
Carrot Cake
Uptown restaurants that serve carrot cake
PIZZA SHARK
2210 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake
$7.00
More about PIZZA SHARK
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake
$7.00
More about French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Uptown
Thai Fried Rice
Chocolate Cake
Reuben
Caesar Salad
Fish Tacos
Burritos
Rice Bowls
Pork Belly
More near Uptown to explore
Downtown Minneapolis
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Southwest
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
University
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Whittier
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Longfellow
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Linden Hills
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
Nokomis
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Phillips
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Powderhorn
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Red Wing
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Mankato
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Eau Claire
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Albert Lea
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Winona
Avg 5
(10 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(499 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(543 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(832 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston