Chicken caesar salad in Uptown

Uptown restaurants
Toast

Uptown restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad

Gigi's Cafe image

 

Gigi's Cafe

824 W 36th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Special Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
More about Gigi's Cafe
Item pic

 

My Burger Uptown

3100 Excelsior Blvd., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.75
Romaine lettuce with crispy chicken, croutons, grated parmesan cheese, in a classic caesar dressing.
More about My Burger Uptown

