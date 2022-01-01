Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken caesar salad in
Uptown
/
Minneapolis
/
Uptown
/
Chicken Caesar Salad
Uptown restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad
Gigi's Cafe
824 W 36th Street, Minneapolis
No reviews yet
Special Chicken Caesar Salad
$14.00
More about Gigi's Cafe
My Burger Uptown
3100 Excelsior Blvd., Minneapolis
No reviews yet
Chicken Caesar Salad
$10.75
Romaine lettuce with crispy chicken, croutons, grated parmesan cheese, in a classic caesar dressing.
More about My Burger Uptown
