Chicken tenders in Uptown
Uptown restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Red Cow
Red Cow
2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Housemade Chicken Tenders
|$13.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders served with house pickles & Red Cow sauce
More about Morrissey's Irish Pub
Morrissey's Irish Pub
913 W Lake St, Minneapolis
|Chicken Tenders
|$11.00
Hand battered chicken tenders served with a side of chips and your choice of sauce.
More about Lago Tacos
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Lago Tacos
2901 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Chicken Strips
|$5.25
Battered Chicken tenders/choice of Apple sauce, lago rice or corn cake / choice of apple juice or milk