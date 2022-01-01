Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Uptown

Uptown restaurants
Uptown restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

 

Red Cow

2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Housemade Chicken Tenders$13.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders served with house pickles & Red Cow sauce
More about Red Cow
Chicken Tenders image

 

Morrissey's Irish Pub

913 W Lake St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (677 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$11.00
Hand battered chicken tenders served with a side of chips and your choice of sauce.
More about Morrissey's Irish Pub
Lago Tacos image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Lago Tacos

2901 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 3.5 (340 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Strips$5.25
Battered Chicken tenders/choice of Apple sauce, lago rice or corn cake / choice of apple juice or milk
More about Lago Tacos
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Lowry

2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (5650 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Tenders$14.50
buttermilk marinated, hand-breaded to order, cajun spices, house-made restaurant ranch
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
served with fruit, fries, and goldfish
More about The Lowry

