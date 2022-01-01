Chilaquiles in Uptown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Red Cow

2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baja Chilaquiles$15.00
southwest hash browns, tortilla chips, barbacoa, poached eggs, cheddar cheese, piquillo salsa, chipotle hollandaise
More about Red Cow
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Lowry

2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (5650 reviews)
Takeout
Chilaquiles.$12.95
corn tortillas, hashbrowns, chorizo, ancho sauce, spicy peppers, queso fresco, pico de gallo, cilantro sour cream, black bean purée, eggs
Family Chilaquiles Meal$29.95
corn tortillas, chorizo, hashbrowns, ancho sauce, queso fresco, pico de gallo, cilantro sour cream, black bean puree, cilantro, eggs
More about The Lowry

