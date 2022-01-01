Chilaquiles in Uptown
Uptown restaurants that serve chilaquiles
More about Red Cow
Red Cow
2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Baja Chilaquiles
|$15.00
southwest hash browns, tortilla chips, barbacoa, poached eggs, cheddar cheese, piquillo salsa, chipotle hollandaise
More about The Lowry
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Lowry
2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Chilaquiles.
|$12.95
corn tortillas, hashbrowns, chorizo, ancho sauce, spicy peppers, queso fresco, pico de gallo, cilantro sour cream, black bean purée, eggs
|Family Chilaquiles Meal
|$29.95
corn tortillas, chorizo, hashbrowns, ancho sauce, queso fresco, pico de gallo, cilantro sour cream, black bean puree, cilantro, eggs