Chili in Uptown
Uptown restaurants that serve chili
Gigi's Cafe
824 W 36th Street, Minneapolis
|Beef Chili
A beef broth and cream based mushroom soup finished with sherry.
gf.
Amazing Thailand Uptown
3024 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis
|Amazing Thailand Chili Oil
|$8.00
Our family has spent generations perfecting the balance of just four simple ingredients: oil, garlic, salt, and roasted red chili peppers. From the banks of the Mekong River to the City of Lakes, we introduce wok-simmered Amazing Thai Chili Oil.
Transform pizza, eggs, burritos and beyond with the warmth and magic of Thailand, one spoon at a time.
|Chili Oil
|$0.50
GF and V.
|Dried Chili Flakes
|$0.50
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Black Bean Chili (Plant) - Cup
|$5.00
organic black beans | ancho peppers | chipotle peppers | corn bell peppers | tomatoes | onions (vegan, gluten-free)
|Chili & Rice
|$10.00
|Black Bean Chili (Plant) - Bowl
|$8.00
organic black beans | ancho peppers | chipotle peppers | corn bell peppers | tomatoes | onions (vegan, gluten-free)