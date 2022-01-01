Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Uptown

Go
Uptown restaurants
Toast

Uptown restaurants that serve chili

Gigi's Cafe image

 

Gigi's Cafe

824 W 36th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Chili
A beef broth and cream based mushroom soup finished with sherry.
gf.
More about Gigi's Cafe
Item pic

 

Amazing Thailand Uptown

3024 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Amazing Thailand Chili Oil$8.00
Our family has spent generations perfecting the balance of just four simple ingredients: oil, garlic, salt, and roasted red chili peppers. From the banks of the Mekong River to the City of Lakes, we introduce wok-simmered Amazing Thai Chili Oil.
Transform pizza, eggs, burritos and beyond with the warmth and magic of Thailand, one spoon at a time.
Chili Oil$0.50
GF and V.
Dried Chili Flakes$0.50
More about Amazing Thailand Uptown
Item pic

 

French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar

2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Black Bean Chili (Plant) - Cup$5.00
organic black beans | ancho peppers | chipotle peppers | corn bell peppers | tomatoes | onions (vegan, gluten-free)
Chili & Rice$10.00
Black Bean Chili (Plant) - Bowl$8.00
organic black beans | ancho peppers | chipotle peppers | corn bell peppers | tomatoes | onions (vegan, gluten-free)
More about French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Uptown

Turkey Burgers

Rice Bowls

Pudding

Pork Belly

Waffles

Carne Asada

Cookies

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Uptown to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Nokomis

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Phillips

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Powderhorn

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston