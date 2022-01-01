Chocolate cake in Uptown
Uptown restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea
626 West Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Chocolate Fudge Cake
|$7.00
Rich chocolate fudge cake, an old favorite
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - Lake Street
1477 W Lake St, Minneapolis
|Chocolate Banana Pound Cake
|$2.50
Ripened whole bananas, midnight cocoa powder and semisweet chocolate combine to create this moist decadent pound cake.
Contains: Milk, Eggs, Wheat, and Soy
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Chocolate dipped cake (GF)
|$7.00