Chopped salad in Uptown
Uptown restaurants that serve chopped salad
More about Lago Tacos
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Lago Tacos
2901 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Chopped Salad
|$11.65
Chopped romaine lettuce/roaste black bean corn salsa/pico de gallo/avocado/queso fresco/tortilla strips/ served on side honey lime viairgrette and chipolte mayo
More about The Lowry
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Lowry
2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Italian Chopped Salad
|$16.95
mixed greens, romaine, sous vide chicken breast, salami, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, garbanzo beans, fresh mozzarella, baby heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, red pepper, artichoke heart, herb vinaigrette