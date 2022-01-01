Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Uptown

Uptown restaurants
Uptown restaurants that serve chopped salad

Lago Tacos image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Lago Tacos

2901 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 3.5 (340 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Salad$11.65
Chopped romaine lettuce/roaste black bean corn salsa/pico de gallo/avocado/queso fresco/tortilla strips/ served on side honey lime viairgrette and chipolte mayo
More about Lago Tacos
The Lowry image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Lowry

2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (5650 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Chopped Salad$16.95
mixed greens, romaine, sous vide chicken breast, salami, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, garbanzo beans, fresh mozzarella, baby heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, red pepper, artichoke heart, herb vinaigrette
More about The Lowry

