Croissants in Uptown

Uptown restaurants
Uptown restaurants that serve croissants

Item pic

 

PIZZA SHARK - 2210 Hennepin Ave

2210 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beignets Croissants$9.00
served with caramel syrup and powdered sugar
More about PIZZA SHARK - 2210 Hennepin Ave
Item pic

 

French Meadow

2610 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg & bacon croissant$14.00
Schultz organic eggs | Swiss cheese | house-made guacamole nitrate-free bacon | organic spinach | roasted tomatoes
LUNCH Turkey bacon croissant$15.00
Shaved Wild Acres smoked turkey, nitrate-free bacon, Gruyere roasted tomatoes, organic spinach, garlic-chive aioli, croissant.
Almond Croissant$4.00
More about French Meadow

