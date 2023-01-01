Croissants in Uptown
Uptown restaurants that serve croissants
More about PIZZA SHARK - 2210 Hennepin Ave
PIZZA SHARK - 2210 Hennepin Ave
2210 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Beignets Croissants
|$9.00
served with caramel syrup and powdered sugar
More about French Meadow
French Meadow
2610 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis
|Egg & bacon croissant
|$14.00
Schultz organic eggs | Swiss cheese | house-made guacamole nitrate-free bacon | organic spinach | roasted tomatoes
|LUNCH Turkey bacon croissant
|$15.00
Shaved Wild Acres smoked turkey, nitrate-free bacon, Gruyere roasted tomatoes, organic spinach, garlic-chive aioli, croissant.
|Almond Croissant
|$4.00