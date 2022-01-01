Uptown restaurants you'll love
Must-try Uptown restaurants
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
It's Greek To Me Taverna
626 West Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Spanakopita
|$10.00
spinach, scallions, feta, eggs & dill baked in filo dough
|Gyro Dinner
|$19.00
seasoned beef & lamb sliced from a vertical rotisserie, served with tomatoes, onions, tzatziki, with choice of side & a pita bread
|Gyro
|$10.00
seasoned beef & lamb sliced from a vertical rotisserie, wrapped in pita, with tomatoes, onions & side of tzatziki
LynLake Brewery
2934 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Take 6 Crowler
|$12.00
West Coast IPA
|The Lake Street
|$16.00
Two beef patties, avocado, shaved onion, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, garden mayo. Served with a side of fries.
|Salted Pub Pretzel
|$10.00
Served with beer mustard and Monterey Jack cheese sauce
TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
moto-i
2940 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|BIBIMBAP
|$14.00
moto-i twist on a korean style rice bowl, bbq pork, ginger garlic fried rice, pickled red onion, scallion, mushroom, gochujang, beni shoga, poached egg
|CLASSIC RAMEN
|$17.00
smoked pork shoulder, pork belly, scallion, chili oil, poached egg, nori, shoyu broth
|RANGOON
|$10.50
bacon, shishito pepper, cream cheese, sweet chili sauce. Made in-house and available until we sell out.
Gigi's Cafe
824 W 36th Street, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Mushroom Goat Cheese Scramble
|$11.00
organic egg scramble, toast, breakfast potatoes or greens
|Classic Breakfast
|$9.00
2 organic eggs, toast, breakfast potatoes or greens
|Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.00
organic cage free eggs, cheddar, heritage grain biscuit
impulse juice co.
1428 W 32nd St, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|gt shot
|$5.00
ginger. turmeric. black pepper. cayenne.
lemon. vegan honee. alkaline h20
|moonstone
mango + pineapple + banana + blue spirulina
|greenleaf
|$12.00
kale. cucumber. spinach. apple. ginger. lemon
PIZZA SHARK - 2210 Hennepin Ave
2210 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Margherita Di Burrata
|$14.00
Mozzarella, Burrata Cheese, Tomato, Basil Balsamic Glaze
|Cheese
|$12.00
WHOLE MILK MOZZARELLA, FRESH MOZZARELLA, OREGANO, PIZZA SAUCE
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, With Caesar Dressing
Gray Fox Uptown
1477 W Lake St, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Salted Caramel Latte
|$0.00
Espresso, steamed milk, salted caramel syrup* and a sprinkle of sugar/salt mix.
*Salted Caramel syrup is dairy-free
|Chai Love Pumpkin
|$0.00
House-made Pumpkin-Chai with real pumpkin puree and Rishi Masala Chai, pumpkin spice, espresso, and your choice of milk. *Dairy free
|Clever Bee Latte
|$0.00
Honey and lavender syrup combined with espresso and milk.
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Kiku Bistro
2819 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Gyoza
|$7.95
|Salmon Nigiri
|$6.25
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$6.75
Amazing Thailand
3024 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Drunken Noodle
|$15.75
Stir-fried noodles with egg, onion, tomato, cabbage and holy basil. Can be made GF or V upon request.
|Pad Se Ew
|$15.75
Stir-fried wide rice noodles, egg and Chinese broccoli. Can be made GF or V upon request.
|Pad Thai
|$15.75
Rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, green onion. Peanuts on side. Can be made GF or V upon request.
French Meadow
2610 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
hormone-free chicken breast | shredded organic romaine Sriracha aioli | pickles | organic brioche bun
|Grass-Fed Beef burger
|$18.00
Grass-fed beef | white cheddar | lettuce | roasted tomatoes | onion | pickles garlic-chive aioli | organic brioche bun
|LUNCH Turkey bacon croissant
|$15.00
Shaved Wild Acres smoked turkey, nitrate-free bacon, Gruyere roasted tomatoes, organic spinach, garlic-chive aioli, croissant.
Morrissey's Irish Pub
913 W Lake St, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|The Egghead
|$16.00
Burger topped with carnalized onions, candied bacon, and an egg sunny side up.
|Wexford Wings
|$15.00
A pile of crispy wings doused in a sauce of your choice.
Sauces: curry, BBQ, buffalo, Irish whiskey BBQ, or our chipotle dry rub.
|Chicken Tenders
|$11.00
Hand battered chicken tenders served with a side of chips and your choice of sauce.
My Burger Uptown - 3100 Excelsior Blvd.
3100 Excelsior Blvd., Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Original Burger
|$7.95
Ketchup, mustard, fried onions, and sweet pickles on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
|Kid's Burger
|$5.95
On a brown buttered bun. Served with fries. Served plain but feel free to add cheese or any other toppings!
|Double Classic Bacon Cheese
|$12.55
Two slices of bacon, American cheese, basil mayo, lettuce and tomato on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Lago Tacos - Uptown
2901 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Del Rio Empanadas
|$12.00
chicken/black beans/roasted corn/jalapeno/co jack cheese/fried in flour tortillas/ dipping sauces jalapeno ranch and avocado cream
|Chips and Queso
|$10.50
House-made chips/creamy queso dip/pico de gallo Gluten Friendly*
|Chicken Tinga Taco
|$3.45
Slow cooked shredded chicken/salsa verde/lettuce/pico de gallo/queso fresco/rice/sour cream/ colby jack cheese
TACOS
Taberna
3126 W Lake St, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Elote
|$6.50
Our Signature Elote!
Grilled Corn with Cotija Cheese, Smokey Adobe Crema and our Signature Baja Sauce, Garnished with Cilantro
|Carne Asada (Steak) Taco
|$3.95
Grilled Steak, Freshly Chopped Onions, Cilantro and Our Locally Sourced, Freshly Made White Corn Tortillas
|3 Taco Combo
|$17.50
Our Three Taco Combo is Perfect for any guest who wants a little of Everything! Choose any Three Tacos you want! Accompanied with our Signature Elote and your choice of Rice or Beans. (When selecting duplicates of tacos please use the "special request" to order the correct amount of duplicate tacos)
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Lowry
2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$16.50
no. 1 kölsch beer battered cod, french fries, house-made tartar sauce
|Wings
|$15.95
buttermilk marinated, grilled bone-in wings, herbs, garlic, asian buffalo sauce, sesame seeds, house-made restaurant ranch
|French Toast.
|$11.50
egg dipped ciabatta, whipped butter
Isles Bun and Coffee
1424 W. 28th St, Minneapolis
EMPANADAS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Los Andes Latin Bistro
607 W Lake St, Minneapolis
French Meadow - Lyndale Catering
2610 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe - Events
2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis