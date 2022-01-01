Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Uptown restaurants you'll love

Go
Uptown restaurants
Toast

Must-try Uptown restaurants

Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

It's Greek To Me Taverna

626 West Lake Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.9 (308 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spanakopita$10.00
spinach, scallions, feta, eggs & dill baked in filo dough
Gyro Dinner$19.00
seasoned beef & lamb sliced from a vertical rotisserie, served with tomatoes, onions, tzatziki, with choice of side & a pita bread
Gyro$10.00
seasoned beef & lamb sliced from a vertical rotisserie, wrapped in pita, with tomatoes, onions & side of tzatziki
More about It's Greek To Me Taverna
LynLake Brewery image

 

LynLake Brewery

2934 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Take 6 Crowler$12.00
West Coast IPA
The Lake Street$16.00
Two beef patties, avocado, shaved onion, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, garden mayo. Served with a side of fries.
Salted Pub Pretzel$10.00
Served with beer mustard and Monterey Jack cheese sauce
More about LynLake Brewery
moto-i image

TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

moto-i

2940 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1932 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
BIBIMBAP$14.00
moto-i twist on a korean style rice bowl, bbq pork, ginger garlic fried rice, pickled red onion, scallion, mushroom, gochujang, beni shoga, poached egg
CLASSIC RAMEN$17.00
smoked pork shoulder, pork belly, scallion, chili oil, poached egg, nori, shoyu broth
RANGOON$10.50
bacon, shishito pepper, cream cheese, sweet chili sauce. Made in-house and available until we sell out.
More about moto-i
Gigi's Cafe image

 

Gigi's Cafe

824 W 36th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mushroom Goat Cheese Scramble$11.00
organic egg scramble, toast, breakfast potatoes or greens
Classic Breakfast$9.00
2 organic eggs, toast, breakfast potatoes or greens
Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich$9.00
organic cage free eggs, cheddar, heritage grain biscuit
More about Gigi's Cafe
impulse juice co. image

 

impulse juice co.

1428 W 32nd St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
gt shot$5.00
ginger. turmeric. black pepper. cayenne.
lemon. vegan honee. alkaline h20
moonstone
mango + pineapple + banana + blue spirulina
greenleaf$12.00
kale. cucumber. spinach. apple. ginger. lemon
More about impulse juice co.
PIZZA SHARK image

 

PIZZA SHARK - 2210 Hennepin Ave

2210 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita Di Burrata$14.00
Mozzarella, Burrata Cheese, Tomato, Basil Balsamic Glaze
Cheese$12.00
WHOLE MILK MOZZARELLA, FRESH MOZZARELLA, OREGANO, PIZZA SAUCE
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, With Caesar Dressing
More about PIZZA SHARK - 2210 Hennepin Ave
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - Lake Street image

 

Gray Fox Uptown

1477 W Lake St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Salted Caramel Latte$0.00
Espresso, steamed milk, salted caramel syrup* and a sprinkle of sugar/salt mix.
*Salted Caramel syrup is dairy-free
Chai Love Pumpkin$0.00
House-made Pumpkin-Chai with real pumpkin puree and Rishi Masala Chai, pumpkin spice, espresso, and your choice of milk. *Dairy free
Clever Bee Latte$0.00
Honey and lavender syrup combined with espresso and milk.
More about Gray Fox Uptown
KIKU BISTRO image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Kiku Bistro

2819 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (8069 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Gyoza$7.95
Salmon Nigiri$6.25
Spicy Tuna Roll$6.75
More about Kiku Bistro
Amazing Thailand Uptown image

 

Amazing Thailand

3024 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Drunken Noodle$15.75
Stir-fried noodles with egg, onion, tomato, cabbage and holy basil. Can be made GF or V upon request.
Pad Se Ew$15.75
Stir-fried wide rice noodles, egg and Chinese broccoli. Can be made GF or V upon request.
Pad Thai$15.75
Rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, green onion. Peanuts on side. Can be made GF or V upon request.
More about Amazing Thailand
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar image

 

French Meadow

2610 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
hormone-free chicken breast | shredded organic romaine Sriracha aioli | pickles | organic brioche bun
Grass-Fed Beef burger$18.00
Grass-fed beef | white cheddar | lettuce | roasted tomatoes | onion | pickles garlic-chive aioli | organic brioche bun
LUNCH Turkey bacon croissant$15.00
Shaved Wild Acres smoked turkey, nitrate-free bacon, Gruyere roasted tomatoes, organic spinach, garlic-chive aioli, croissant.
More about French Meadow
Morrissey's Irish Pub image

 

Morrissey's Irish Pub

913 W Lake St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (677 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Egghead$16.00
Burger topped with carnalized onions, candied bacon, and an egg sunny side up.
Wexford Wings$15.00
A pile of crispy wings doused in a sauce of your choice.
Sauces: curry, BBQ, buffalo, Irish whiskey BBQ, or our chipotle dry rub.
Chicken Tenders$11.00
Hand battered chicken tenders served with a side of chips and your choice of sauce.
More about Morrissey's Irish Pub
My Burger Uptown image

 

My Burger Uptown - 3100 Excelsior Blvd.

3100 Excelsior Blvd., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Original Burger$7.95
Ketchup, mustard, fried onions, and sweet pickles on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Kid's Burger$5.95
On a brown buttered bun. Served with fries. Served plain but feel free to add cheese or any other toppings!
Double Classic Bacon Cheese$12.55
Two slices of bacon, American cheese, basil mayo, lettuce and tomato on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
More about My Burger Uptown - 3100 Excelsior Blvd.
Lago Tacos image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Lago Tacos - Uptown

2901 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 3.5 (340 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Del Rio Empanadas$12.00
chicken/black beans/roasted corn/jalapeno/co jack cheese/fried in flour tortillas/ dipping sauces jalapeno ranch and avocado cream
Chips and Queso$10.50
House-made chips/creamy queso dip/pico de gallo Gluten Friendly*
Chicken Tinga Taco$3.45
Slow cooked shredded chicken/salsa verde/lettuce/pico de gallo/queso fresco/rice/sour cream/ colby jack cheese
More about Lago Tacos - Uptown
Taberna image

TACOS

Taberna

3126 W Lake St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Elote$6.50
Our Signature Elote!
Grilled Corn with Cotija Cheese, Smokey Adobe Crema and our Signature Baja Sauce, Garnished with Cilantro
Carne Asada (Steak) Taco$3.95
Grilled Steak, Freshly Chopped Onions, Cilantro and Our Locally Sourced, Freshly Made White Corn Tortillas
3 Taco Combo$17.50
Our Three Taco Combo is Perfect for any guest who wants a little of Everything! Choose any Three Tacos you want! Accompanied with our Signature Elote and your choice of Rice or Beans. (When selecting duplicates of tacos please use the "special request" to order the correct amount of duplicate tacos)
More about Taberna
The Lowry image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Lowry

2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (5650 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fish & Chips$16.50
no. 1 kölsch beer battered cod, french fries, house-made tartar sauce
Wings$15.95
buttermilk marinated, grilled bone-in wings, herbs, garlic, asian buffalo sauce, sesame seeds, house-made restaurant ranch
French Toast.$11.50
egg dipped ciabatta, whipped butter
More about The Lowry
Banner pic

 

Red Cow - Uptown

2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Red Cow - Uptown
Isles Bun and Coffee image

 

Isles Bun and Coffee

1424 W. 28th St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
More about Isles Bun and Coffee
Los Andes Latin Bistro image

EMPANADAS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Los Andes Latin Bistro

607 W Lake St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (337 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Los Andes Latin Bistro
Uptown Lobby & Granada Theater image

 

Uptown Lobby

3022 Hennepin Avenue South, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Uptown Lobby
Sooki & Mimi image

 

Sooki & Mimi

1432 W 31st St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
More about Sooki & Mimi
French Meadow image

 

French Meadow - Lyndale Catering

2610 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
DeliveryFast Pay
More about French Meadow - Lyndale Catering
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe image

 

French Meadow Bakery & Cafe - Events

2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
DeliveryFast Pay
More about French Meadow Bakery & Cafe - Events

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Uptown

Curry

Cake

Tacos

Chicken Salad

Caesar Salad

Burritos

Turkey Burgers

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Uptown to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Phillips

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Nokomis

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Powderhorn

Avg 4.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (580 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (951 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (277 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (205 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston