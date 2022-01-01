Fish tacos in Uptown
Uptown restaurants that serve fish tacos
Red Cow
2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Fish Tacos.
|$14.00
Chile lime battered whitefish, creamy piquillo slaw with corn and black beans, avocado, cotija cheese, chipotle lime sour cream, cilantro
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Blackened Fish tacos
|$15.00
mahi mahi | pico slaw | radish | cilantro-lime crème| organic spring greens | white balsamic vinaigrette (gluten-free)
TACOS
Taberna
3126 W Lake St, Minneapolis
|Baja Fish Taco
|$3.75
Crispy Fried Fish, Creamy Slaw, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, Baja Sauce and Our Locally Sourced, Freshly Made White Corn Tortillas