Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Uptown

Go
Uptown restaurants
Toast

Uptown restaurants that serve fish tacos

Item pic

 

Red Cow

2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos.$14.00
Chile lime battered whitefish, creamy piquillo slaw with corn and black beans, avocado, cotija cheese, chipotle lime sour cream, cilantro
More about Red Cow
Item pic

 

French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar

2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Fish tacos$15.00
mahi mahi | pico slaw | radish | cilantro-lime crème| organic spring greens | white balsamic vinaigrette (gluten-free)
More about French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
Baja Fish Taco image

TACOS

Taberna

3126 W Lake St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Baja Fish Taco$3.75
Crispy Fried Fish, Creamy Slaw, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, Baja Sauce and Our Locally Sourced, Freshly Made White Corn Tortillas
More about Taberna
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Lowry

2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (5650 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Taco$13.95
Blackened tilapia, slaw, blackbean & corn salsa, cilantro sour cream, guacamole, cilantro, pinto beans, tomatillo rice.
More about The Lowry

Browse other tasty dishes in Uptown

Custard

Nachos

Carne Asada

Fried Rice

Cookies

Waffles

Chicken Tenders

Chocolate Cake

Map

More near Uptown to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Nokomis

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Phillips

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Powderhorn

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston