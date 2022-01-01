French toast in Uptown
Uptown restaurants that serve french toast
Red Cow - Uptown
2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Berry French Toast
|$12.50
3 pieces of french toast topped with macerated blueberries, strawberries, blackberries and raspberries, finished with whipped cream and powdered sugar
Gigi's Cafe
824 W 36th Street, Minneapolis
|French Toast
|$12.00
housemade brioche french toast, mascarpone cream, maple syrup
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar - Lyndale
2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|French toast
|$14.00
Baked Cinnamon French Toast: thick-sliced housemade organic sourdough | fresh blueberries |
house-made whipped cream | pure Wisconsin maple syrup
The Lowry
2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|French Toast.
|$11.50
egg dipped ciabatta, whipped butter
|Nashville French Toast Chicken Stack.
|$15.50
French toast, crispy chicken, sausage gravy, over easy egg, syrup
|Kids French Toast
|$8.00
served with fruit on the side [add bacon or sausage 1.00]