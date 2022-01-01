Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Uptown

Uptown restaurants
Toast

Uptown restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

 

Red Cow - Uptown

2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Berry French Toast$12.50
3 pieces of french toast topped with macerated blueberries, strawberries, blackberries and raspberries, finished with whipped cream and powdered sugar
More about Red Cow - Uptown
Gigi's Cafe image

 

Gigi's Cafe

824 W 36th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast$12.00
housemade brioche french toast, mascarpone cream, maple syrup
More about Gigi's Cafe
Item pic

 

French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar - Lyndale

2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French toast$14.00
Baked Cinnamon French Toast: thick-sliced housemade organic sourdough | fresh blueberries |
house-made whipped cream | pure Wisconsin maple syrup
More about French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar - Lyndale
54d0db6a-c474-4df9-9814-c361093004e9 image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Lowry

2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (5650 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast.$11.50
egg dipped ciabatta, whipped butter
Nashville French Toast Chicken Stack.$15.50
French toast, crispy chicken, sausage gravy, over easy egg, syrup
Kids French Toast$8.00
served with fruit on the side [add bacon or sausage 1.00]
More about The Lowry

