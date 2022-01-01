Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Gnocchi in
Uptown
/
Minneapolis
/
Uptown
/
Gnocchi
Uptown restaurants that serve gnocchi
Uptown Lobby
3200 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
No reviews yet
Smoked Gouda Gnocchi
$24.00
More about Uptown Lobby
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Lowry
2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
Avg 4.4
(5650 reviews)
Gnocchi.
$16.95
Potato gnocchi, cream, basil pesto, mushroom blend, bacon, arugula, poached eggs, green onion, balsamic reduction
More about The Lowry
