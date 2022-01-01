Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Uptown

Go
Uptown restaurants
Toast

Uptown restaurants that serve gnocchi

Uptown Lobby & Granada Theater image

 

Uptown Lobby

3200 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Gouda Gnocchi$24.00
More about Uptown Lobby
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Lowry

2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (5650 reviews)
Takeout
Gnocchi.$16.95
Potato gnocchi, cream, basil pesto, mushroom blend, bacon, arugula, poached eggs, green onion, balsamic reduction
More about The Lowry

Browse other tasty dishes in Uptown

Pork Belly

Tostadas

Curry

Chips And Salsa

Shrimp Tacos

Waffles

Custard

Al Pastor Tacos

Map

More near Uptown to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Nokomis

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Phillips

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Powderhorn

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (570 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (224 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (875 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (194 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston