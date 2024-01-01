Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Uptown

Go
Uptown restaurants
Toast

Uptown restaurants that serve muffins

Item pic

 

Gigi's Cafe

824 W 36th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Daily Muffin$3.25
More about Gigi's Cafe
Item pic

 

French Meadow

2610 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lemon Blueberry Muffin (GF/V)$4.00
More about French Meadow

Browse other tasty dishes in Uptown

Squid

Chicken Tenders

Tomato Soup

Honey Chicken

Patty Melts

Hummus

Chicken Wraps

Kale Salad

Map

More near Uptown to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Phillips

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Nokomis

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Powderhorn

Avg 4.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (782 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (808 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (389 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1449 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (412 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (321 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston