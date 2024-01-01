Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Muffins in
Uptown
/
Minneapolis
/
Uptown
/
Muffins
Uptown restaurants that serve muffins
Gigi's Cafe
824 W 36th Street, Minneapolis
No reviews yet
Daily Muffin
$3.25
More about Gigi's Cafe
French Meadow
2610 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis
No reviews yet
Lemon Blueberry Muffin (GF/V)
$4.00
More about French Meadow
