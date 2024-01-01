Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad thai in Uptown

Uptown restaurants
Uptown restaurants that serve pad thai

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Kiku Bistro

2819 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (8069 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pad Thai$15.95
More about Kiku Bistro
Amazing Thailand

3024 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pad Thai$15.00
Rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, green onion. Peanuts on side. Can be made GF or V upon request.
More about Amazing Thailand

