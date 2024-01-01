Pancakes in Uptown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French Meadow

2610 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis

Pancake of the Day$12.00
Chef’s daily creation | pure Wisconsin maple syrup | whipped butter
Blueberry Corn Pancake$12.00
organic GMO-free corn pancake | fresh blueberries pure Wisconsin maple syrup (vegan)
More about French Meadow
The Lowry

2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (5650 reviews)
Kids Mickey Pancake$99.00
served with butter, syrup and fruit; add bacon or sausage $1
Buttermilk Pancakes$99.00
tall stack, house made batter, syrup, whipped butter
Buckwheat Pancakes$12.50
banana, blueberries, granola, bare honey
More about The Lowry

