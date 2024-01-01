Pancakes in Uptown
Uptown restaurants that serve pancakes
More about French Meadow
French Meadow
2610 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis
|Pancake of the Day
|$12.00
Chef’s daily creation | pure Wisconsin maple syrup | whipped butter
|Blueberry Corn Pancake
|$12.00
organic GMO-free corn pancake | fresh blueberries pure Wisconsin maple syrup (vegan)
More about The Lowry
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Lowry
2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Kids Mickey Pancake
|$99.00
served with butter, syrup and fruit; add bacon or sausage $1
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$99.00
tall stack, house made batter, syrup, whipped butter
|Buckwheat Pancakes
|$12.50
banana, blueberries, granola, bare honey