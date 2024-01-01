Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Uptown

Go
Uptown restaurants
Toast

Uptown restaurants that serve pork belly

Item pic

TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

moto-i

2940 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1932 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PORK BELLY BITE$12.50
crispy pork belly, black pepper, cilantro, sweet chili sauce
More about moto-i
Item pic

 

Amazing Thailand

3024 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Pork Belly$14.95
Marinated and slow cooked pork belly served with Thai salsa.
More about Amazing Thailand
Item pic

TACOS

Taberna

3126 W Lake St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (249 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly Taco$4.95
Soy-Marinated Braised pork Belly, Red Cabbage Slaw, Green Onions, Pickled Onions, Cilantro, Garlic Aioli, Hoisin Sauce, Locally-Sourced White Corn Tortillas
Pork Belly$4.75
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bacon, Ranch and Our Locally Sourced, Freshly Made White Corn Tortillas
More about Taberna

Browse other tasty dishes in Uptown

Hummus

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Shrimp Tacos

Nachos

Fish Tacos

Honey Chicken

Chicken Wraps

Salmon

Map

More near Uptown to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Phillips

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Nokomis

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Powderhorn

Avg 4.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (13 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (768 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (775 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1393 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (405 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (305 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston