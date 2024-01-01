Pork belly in Uptown
Uptown restaurants that serve pork belly
More about moto-i
TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
moto-i
2940 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|PORK BELLY BITE
|$12.50
crispy pork belly, black pepper, cilantro, sweet chili sauce
More about Amazing Thailand
Amazing Thailand
3024 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis
|Crispy Pork Belly
|$14.95
Marinated and slow cooked pork belly served with Thai salsa.
More about Taberna
TACOS
Taberna
3126 W Lake St, Minneapolis
|Pork Belly Taco
|$4.95
Soy-Marinated Braised pork Belly, Red Cabbage Slaw, Green Onions, Pickled Onions, Cilantro, Garlic Aioli, Hoisin Sauce, Locally-Sourced White Corn Tortillas
|Pork Belly
|$4.75
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bacon, Ranch and Our Locally Sourced, Freshly Made White Corn Tortillas