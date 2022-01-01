Tacos in Uptown
Uptown restaurants that serve tacos
Uptown Lobby & Granada Theater
3200 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Chicken Tinga Taco
|$6.00
|Mahi taco
|$6.00
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Lago Tacos
2901 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Fried Avocado Taco
|$3.75
beer battered avocado slices/ lettuce/ queso fresco/ pico de gallo/ house-made jalapeno ranch
|Walleye Taco
|$5.25
Beer-battered walleye/chipolte mayo/cabbage blend/pico de gallo/queso fresco/
|Taco Combo
your choice of up to 5 tacos/ your choice of side/ corn or flour tortilla
TACOS
Taberna
3126 W Lake St, Minneapolis
|Carne Asada (Steak) Taco
|$3.75
Grilled Steak, Freshly Chopped Onions, Cilantro and Our Locally Sourced, Freshly Made White Corn Tortillas
|Crispy Shrimp Taco
|$3.75
Crispy Shrimp, Creamy Slaw, Garlic Aioli, Baja Sauce, Cilantro and Our Locally Sourced, Freshly Made White Corn Tortillas
|Carnitas Taco
|$3.75
Our Signature Carnitas, Freshly Chopped Onions, Cilantro and Our Locally Sourced, Freshly Made White Corn Tortillas