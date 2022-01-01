Tacos in Uptown

Go
Uptown restaurants
Toast

Uptown restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Uptown Lobby & Granada Theater

3200 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tinga Taco$6.00
Mahi taco$6.00
More about Uptown Lobby & Granada Theater
Lago Tacos image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Lago Tacos

2901 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 3.5 (340 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Avocado Taco$3.75
beer battered avocado slices/ lettuce/ queso fresco/ pico de gallo/ house-made jalapeno ranch
Walleye Taco$5.25
Beer-battered walleye/chipolte mayo/cabbage blend/pico de gallo/queso fresco/
Taco Combo
your choice of up to 5 tacos/ your choice of side/ corn or flour tortilla
More about Lago Tacos
Carne Asada (Steak) Taco image

TACOS

Taberna

3126 W Lake St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada (Steak) Taco$3.75
Grilled Steak, Freshly Chopped Onions, Cilantro and Our Locally Sourced, Freshly Made White Corn Tortillas
Crispy Shrimp Taco$3.75
Crispy Shrimp, Creamy Slaw, Garlic Aioli, Baja Sauce, Cilantro and Our Locally Sourced, Freshly Made White Corn Tortillas
Carnitas Taco$3.75
Our Signature Carnitas, Freshly Chopped Onions, Cilantro and Our Locally Sourced, Freshly Made White Corn Tortillas
More about Taberna

Browse other tasty dishes in Uptown

Curry

Chicken Sandwiches

Burritos

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Shrimp Tacos

Drunken Noodles

Salmon

Carne Asada

Map

More near Uptown to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Nokomis

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Powderhorn

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Phillips

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (366 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (496 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston