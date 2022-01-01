Turkey burgers in
Uptown
/
Minneapolis
/
Uptown
/
Turkey Burgers
Uptown restaurants that serve turkey burgers
Red Cow
2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
No reviews yet
Turkey Burger
$14.50
House-made turkey patty, sliced radish, arugula, crushed pistachios & cilantro-lime aioli
More about Red Cow
Browse other tasty dishes in Uptown
Chicken Sandwiches
Curry
Burritos
Carne Asada
Shrimp Tacos
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Tacos
Salmon
More near Uptown to explore
Downtown Minneapolis
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Southwest
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
University
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Whittier
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Longfellow
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Linden Hills
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
Nokomis
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Powderhorn
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Phillips
Avg 4.9
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Red Wing
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Mankato
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Eau Claire
Avg 3.8
(6 restaurants)
Albert Lea
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Winona
Avg 5
(6 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(366 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(146 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(496 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(164 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(117 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston