Whittier restaurants you'll love
Whittier's top cuisines
Must-try Whittier restaurants
More about Lu's Sandwiches
SANDWICHES • POKE • FRENCH FRIES
Lu's Sandwiches
2624 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Croissants
House recipe hand rolled specialty croissants with unique toppings and fillings bake fresh daily
|Grilled Pork
|$5.50
Thịt Heo Nướng
|Pan Fried Chicken
|$5.50
Thịt Gà
More about Eat Street Social
BBQ
Eat Street Social
18 West 26th Street, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Social Burger
|$15.00
half pound burger, lettuce, preserved tomato, onion marmalade, garlic aioli,
|Wings
|$12.00
8 bone-in wings tossed in your choice of
BBQ
Buffalo
Carolina BBQ
Ranch dressing served on side
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
fried 8oz chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, butter pickles, Cry Baby Craig's aioli,
More about The Copper Hen
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES
The Copper Hen
2515 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Cupcake
|$3.00
Chocolate Buttercream | Signature Carrot | Red Velvet | Champagne |
Vanilla Raspberry Buttercream | Golden Butter Vanilla | Gluten Free Chocolate
|HOT-CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$16.00
buttermilk hot-fried chicken, honey chipotle glaze, cilantro and cabbage slaw, jalapeno aioli, brioche, served with fries
|CHICKEN POT PIE
|$17.00
roasted chicken, creamy veloute, root vegetables, peas, butter pie crust
More about The Bad Waitress
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Bad Waitress
2 E 26th St, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|BYO Hash Brown Haystack
|$11.95
two eggs your way, choice of 2 ingredients & choice of toast. additional ingredients $1.50 each.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.95
scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, jalapenos & crispy o'brien potatoes rolled up in a flour tortilla with salsa.
|Cheeseburger
|$9.95
1/3 pound beef patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions & house sauce on a griddled bun. served with choice of kettle chips, french fries, or fruit. sub mixed greens salad $2. sub plant based patty $2. sub gluten free bun $1
More about Christos Greek Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
Christos Greek Restaurant
2632 Nicollet Ave South, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Spanakopita
|$9.35
Spinach, feta cheese, dill and scallions baked in phyllo pastry
|Gyros Fold
|$9.35
Slices of the rotisserie favorite with Tzatziki in a pita fold
|Hummus
|$9.25
Purée of garbanzo beans, parsley, sesame paste, garlic, lemon and olive oil
More about MCAD Cafe
MCAD Cafe
2501 Stevens Ave, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Grilled Cheese Press (Veg) 580cal
|$5.00
9 grain bread, cheddar, swiss, provolone lightly grilled and melting,
|Bistro Burger (Gf Bun) 600cal
|$7.25
A 1/4 pound beef or Beyond Burger patty, cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, special sauce, on a lightly toasted bun. served with french fries
|Macaroni & Cheese - small
|$2.50
Everyone's favorite comfort food!! Tender macaroni smothered in cheesy, melted heaven!!
More about Zettas
SANDWICHES
Zettas
2424 Nicollet Av S Suite B, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Number Seven
|$11.00
Flatbread, ricotta, seasoned oil, bacon, tomato, pickled mustard seeds, and greens.
|Kettle Chips
|$1.50
1.5oz bag of potato chips!
|Number One
|$6.00
Flatbread, seasoned oil, and ricotta.
More about Yeah Yeah Taco
Yeah Yeah Taco
2424 Nicollet Av S Suite B, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.00
12” quesadilla with fried cheese, chipotle cheese sauce, grilled chicken breast tossed in salsa macha. Side of spicy sour cream and Mean Green hot sauce
|Best Pork Taco
|$4.30
Slow-roasted pork shoulder*, shagbark bacon glaze, queso fresco, green onion (*contains dairy)
|Elote & Sweet Potato Taco
|$4.50
*Elote, sweet potato, fried cheese, radish, white onion, cilantro,(*contains dairy)