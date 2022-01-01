Whittier restaurants you'll love

Toast

Whittier's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vietnamese
Greek
Must-try Whittier restaurants

Lu's Sandwiches image

SANDWICHES • POKE • FRENCH FRIES

Lu's Sandwiches

2624 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (829 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Croissants
House recipe hand rolled specialty croissants with unique toppings and fillings bake fresh daily
Grilled Pork$5.50
Thịt Heo Nướng
Pan Fried Chicken$5.50
Thịt Gà
More about Lu's Sandwiches
Eat Street Social image

BBQ

Eat Street Social

18 West 26th Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (976 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Social Burger$15.00
half pound burger, lettuce, preserved tomato, onion marmalade, garlic aioli,
Wings$12.00
8 bone-in wings tossed in your choice of
BBQ
Buffalo
Carolina BBQ
Ranch dressing served on side
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
fried 8oz chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, butter pickles, Cry Baby Craig's aioli,
More about Eat Street Social
The Copper Hen image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

The Copper Hen

2515 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1581 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cupcake$3.00
Chocolate Buttercream | Signature Carrot | Red Velvet | Champagne |
Vanilla Raspberry Buttercream | Golden Butter Vanilla | Gluten Free Chocolate
HOT-CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
buttermilk hot-fried chicken, honey chipotle glaze, cilantro and cabbage slaw, jalapeno aioli, brioche, served with fries
CHICKEN POT PIE$17.00
roasted chicken, creamy veloute, root vegetables, peas, butter pie crust
More about The Copper Hen
The Bad Waitress image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Bad Waitress

2 E 26th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.1 (1858 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
BYO Hash Brown Haystack$11.95
two eggs your way, choice of 2 ingredients & choice of toast. additional ingredients $1.50 each.
Breakfast Burrito$11.95
scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, jalapenos & crispy o'brien potatoes rolled up in a flour tortilla with salsa.
Cheeseburger$9.95
1/3 pound beef patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions & house sauce on a griddled bun. served with choice of kettle chips, french fries, or fruit. sub mixed greens salad $2. sub plant based patty $2. sub gluten free bun $1
More about The Bad Waitress
Christos Greek Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Christos Greek Restaurant

2632 Nicollet Ave South, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (723 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spanakopita$9.35
Spinach, feta cheese, dill and scallions baked in phyllo pastry
Gyros Fold$9.35
Slices of the rotisserie favorite with Tzatziki in a pita fold
Hummus$9.25
Purée of garbanzo beans, parsley, sesame paste, garlic, lemon and olive oil
More about Christos Greek Restaurant
MCAD Cafe image

 

MCAD Cafe

2501 Stevens Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Cheese Press (Veg) 580cal$5.00
9 grain bread, cheddar, swiss, provolone lightly grilled and melting,
Bistro Burger (Gf Bun) 600cal$7.25
A 1/4 pound beef or Beyond Burger patty, cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, special sauce, on a lightly toasted bun. served with french fries
Macaroni & Cheese - small$2.50
Everyone's favorite comfort food!! Tender macaroni smothered in cheesy, melted heaven!!
More about MCAD Cafe
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES

Zettas

2424 Nicollet Av S Suite B, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (195 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Number Seven$11.00
Flatbread, ricotta, seasoned oil, bacon, tomato, pickled mustard seeds, and greens.
Kettle Chips$1.50
1.5oz bag of potato chips!
Number One$6.00
Flatbread, seasoned oil, and ricotta.
More about Zettas
Restaurant banner

 

Yeah Yeah Taco

2424 Nicollet Av S Suite B, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
12” quesadilla with fried cheese, chipotle cheese sauce, grilled chicken breast tossed in salsa macha. Side of spicy sour cream and Mean Green hot sauce
Best Pork Taco$4.30
Slow-roasted pork shoulder*, shagbark bacon glaze, queso fresco, green onion (*contains dairy)
Elote & Sweet Potato Taco$4.50
*Elote, sweet potato, fried cheese, radish, white onion, cilantro,(*contains dairy)
More about Yeah Yeah Taco

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Whittier

Cookies

Burritos

Chicken Sandwiches

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Pies

More near Whittier to explore

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Phillips

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Powderhorn

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)
