Tiffin Man Global Kitchen

Open today 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

1501 Hennepin Avenue

Minneapolis, MN 55403

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders$4.99
Breaded chicken tenders made with all white meat chicken and served with choice of dipping sauce.
Gyro Rice Bowl$6.99
Turmeric Rice, Charbroiled Lamb-beef gyro slices, Tzatziki sauce, Lemon wedges, Tomatoes, Onions and Mesclun salad mix tossed in Greek Vinaigrette dressing.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$5.99
A juicy boneless chicken breast seasoned with a spicy, but not too spicy, breading. Served with lettuce, onion, tomatoes, and pickles on a toasted brioche bun.
Classic Cheeseburger$5.49
100% all beef seasoned quarter pound patty with our house grill spice, American cheese, leaf lettuce, onion, pickles and tomato.
Large French Fries$3.99
Spicy Chicken Sandwich Combo$8.99
Chicken breast patty breaded with spicy breading served on a toasted brioche bun topped with lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickles. Combo comes with a side of French fries and 20oz fountain drink.
Double Cheeseburger Combo$9.99
American cheese melted on two stacked all beef patties served on a brioche bun topped with lettuce, onion, pickles and tomato. Combo Comes with a side of French fries and 20oz fountain drink.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$5.99
Perfectly grilled and seasoned chicken breast. Served with lettuce, onion and tomato, and pickles.
Chicken Tenders Combo$7.49
Breaded chicken tenders made with all white meat chicken and served with choice of dipping sauce. Combo comes with a side of French fries and 20oz fountain drink.
Classic Cheeseburger Combo$8.49
American cheese melted on an all beef patty served on a brioche bun topped with lettuce, onion, pickles and tomato. Combo comes with a side of French fries and 20oz fountain drink.
All hours

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed

Location

1501 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis MN 55403

