4466 Centerville Rd
Popular Items
|Drip Coffee 12 oz.
|$3.00
This blend of coffee is locally roasted in Lindstrom, MN. The roast is well balanced with a tropical, nutty flavor with hints of chocolate and clover. Add a splash of oat milk to keep yourself on brand!
|This Bowl Is Bananas
|$8.00
The oatmeal bowl pioneer. This guy has been there since the beginning. It’s tough to beat the flavor combination of sliced banana, homemade granola, and a generous drizzle of organic lightly salted peanut butter.
|Oh Hot Jammm
|$8.00
We top This Bowl Is Bananas with a dollop of Greek yogurt & a scoop of our homemade triple berry compote to transform your favorite childhood sandwich into an oatmeal bowl. If we had a publication to deem this our best-seller, we would!
|Canvas Bag
|$15.00
A new MINNEØATS canvas bag to store all of your granola purchases! It has the MINNEØATS logo on the front & "this bag is bananas" on the back. This heavy canvas shopping bag with a 6 inch wide storage compartment. The full side and bottom gusset keep your tote bag in shape for a nice look at all times.
|MINNEØATS Classic Crewneck
the one made for every day wear by your friends at MINNEØATS.
the coziest crewneck & our first wearable item!
the perfect gift for you or your loved ones just in time for Christmas.
We recommend sizing up (runs small)
brand: Comfort Colors
Comfortable, relaxed cuffs and bottom waistband.
poly/cotton blend.
|Cinneapolis
|$8.00
Inspired by the greatest city in the world - we spun your grandma’s homemade apple pie into a nourishing oatmeal dream. Warm, sautéed cinnamon apples get piled on high next to a scoop of our honey-maple Greek yogurt. It’s topped off with house maple-almond granola and a vegan caramel drizzle.
|Maple Almond Candle 10 oz.
|$25.00
Ever wished you could step into our kitchen and smell the warm, delicious smell of our granola cooking in the oven? Now you can! We have created a candle that smells like our granola cooking. This candle includes notes of: cinnamon, sugar, maple, butter & vanilla and has a 50 hour burn.
Includes: 10 oz. Maple Almond Candle, candle care card, & matches
|Babe the Blue Oat
|$8.00
Haven’t you heard almond butter is the new peanut butter? Our creamy oatmeal base topped with a scoop of our homemade blueberry compote, sliced banana, drizzle of almond butter, and house maple-almond granola. This guy might be new, but he’s already giving Oh Hot Jammm a run for it’s money for best-seller.
|Maple Almond Granola 10 oz.
|$10.00
Our blend of old-fashioned oats and almonds is lightly sweetened with coconut sugar and pure maple syrup with hints of cinnamon and Himalayan sea salt. We use simple, wholesome ingredients for a sweet, salty irresistible taste. It’s a perfect pairing with oatmeal, yogurt, smoothies, milk, or by the handful!
|Mixed Berry Yogurt Parfait
|$8.00
Vanilla Greek yogurt topped with homemade berry compote & maple-almond granola makes for the perfect combo. The yogurt parfait comes in a 9 oz. container topped with a dome lid to ensure you are spill free!
Location
4466 Centerville Rd
White Bear Lake MN
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
