Minnesota Nice Cafe

Home cooked meals like Grandma used to make!

315 Irvine Avenue Northwest • $

Avg 4.5 (364 reviews)

Popular Items

Corned Beef Hash Omelet$12.00
house roasted beer braised corned beef hash brisket topped with Swiss cheese with choice of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits, hash browns OR hash brown casserole and an order of toast OR pancakes.
Denver Omelet$11.50
ham, green and red peppers, onions, with American and cheddar jack cheese with choice of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits, hash browns OR hash brown casserole and an order of toast OR pancakes.
3 Meat Omelet$12.00
includes ham, bacon, and sausage with choice of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits, hash browns OR hash brown casserole and an order of toast OR pancakes.
Veggie Omelet$11.75
green and red peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, with American and cheddar jack cheese with choice of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits, hash browns, OR hash brown casserole and an order of toast OR pancakes.
Biscuits & Sausage Gravy$9.50
house made biscuits covered with plenty of sausage gravy.
LumberJack Breakfast$12.50
two eggs any style, with hash browns, baby reds, or hash brown casserole and choice of bacon, ham, or sausage, and toast or pancakes.
Wild Rice Omelet$12.00
bacon, onion, wild rice, Swiss cheese and hollandaise sauce with choice of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits, hash browns, OR hash brown casserole and an order of toast OR pancakes.
Country Fried Steak$13.25
country fried beef steak covered in country gravy, with a choice of potato, eggs any style and toast or pancakes.
Meat Omelet$11.25
choice of ham, bacon, or sausage with American and cheddar jack cheese with choice of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits, hash browns OR hash brown casserole and an order of toast OR pancakes.
Breakfast Wrap$10.50
scrambled eggs, choice of ham, bacon
or sausage, with baby red potatoes OR
hashbrowns, a touch of country gravy, and onion with American and cheddar jack cheese inside a grilled tortilla wrap. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

315 Irvine Avenue Northwest

Bemidji MN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

