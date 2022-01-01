Minnetonka restaurants you'll love

Minnetonka's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Food Trucks
Greek
Latin American
Must-try Minnetonka restaurants

Christos Greek Restaurant image

 

Christos Greek Restaurant

15600 MN-7, Minnetonka

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Country Pilaf$3.75
Pita Bread $$0.90
Milopita$4.75
More about Christos Greek Restaurant
Banner pic

 

El Camino Goumet Tacos

7565 France Ave S,, Edina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Puerco Verde$3.50
Green chili pork, cotija, red onion,
and cilantro
The Wet Taco$4.00
Tortilla dipped in morita beef broth, grilled with melted jack cheese, barbacoa, red onion, and cilantro
Crispy Chicken (contains gluten)$3.75
Fried chicken, queso, lettuce,
and tomatoes
More about El Camino Goumet Tacos
Duke'S on 7 image

 

Duke'S on 7

15600 HW 7, Minnetonka

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Kids Cheeseburger$7.50
Cheeseburger + Side
Buttermilk Fried Chicken$15.00
Crispy chicken, homemade pickles, sweet coleslaw, brioche bun. original or Hot Chic
Yum Yum Bowl$17.00
USDA Prime NY Strip, kimchi, sunny side up egg, coconut rice, and yum yum sauce
More about Duke'S on 7
DelSur Empanadas image

EMPANADAS

DelSur Empanadas

14725 Excelsior blvd, Minnetonka

Avg 5 (152 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Chicken$3.75
Chicken Breast, onions, potatoes, chipotle peppers
Sweet Beef$3.75
Ground beef, onions, raisins, hard-boiled eggs, green olives
Beef - FR$3.25
Ground beef, onions, red peppers, potatoes, scallions, green olives
More about DelSur Empanadas
Unmapped Brewing Co. image

 

Unmapped Brewing Co.

14625 Excelsior Blvd, Minnetonka

Avg 4.4 (110 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pineapple Coconut Sour Eclipse
More about Unmapped Brewing Co.
Great Harvest Bread Co image

 

Great Harvest Bread Co

17416 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Great Harvest Bread Co
