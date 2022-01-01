Go
Toast

Minnie Olivia

Come in and enjoy!

10 Roswell Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Georgia Mushrooms ,Taleggio, Mozzarella, Thyme, White Roasted Garlic Sauce$15.00
Olivia’s Chopped Salad, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Salami, Pepperoni, Pickled Peppers, Crispy Chickpeas, Wild Oregano Vinaigrette$12.00
Margherita, Buffalo Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Fresh Basil
"Margaroni", Pepperoni, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella
Bocce Balls, Pork Meat Balls, Ricotta, Parmigiano Reggiano, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce$16.00
Caesar Salad, Parmigano-Reggiano, Caesar Garlic Dressing, Focaccia Croutons$9.00
Fennel Sausage, House Made Fennel Sausage, Roasted Fennel, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce$19.00
Mozzarella Stuffed Garlic Bread, Marinara Sauce, Citrus-Balsamic D' Olio$9.00
"The Yankees", Sheared Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Oregano$14.00
"Say Cheese", Mozzarella, Parmesan, Telaggio, Ricotta, White Truffle Sauce$15.00
See full menu

Location

10 Roswell Street

Alpharetta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Roaring Social

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jekyll Brewing City Center

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Warm Waves Coffee House

No reviews yet

Warm Waves started as coffee roasters out of our love for great coffee. After 3 years we felt lead to open a coffee house in our community to share our passion with others. We serve our fresh roasted coffees along with a handful of other delicious, healthy food items. Our coffee house is open for all to come and hang out and enjoy community together!

Carson Kitchen

No reviews yet

Carson Kitchen, located at Alpharetta City Center, is an award-winning casual eatery serving playful interpretations on American comfort food.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston