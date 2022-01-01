Go
American
Steakhouses
Burgers

Badlands Restaurant & Bar

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

1279 Reviews

$$

1400 31st Ave SW

Minot, ND 58701

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Southwest Salad$14.00
Grilled chicken served over fresh bed of lettuce topped with a colorful mix of black beans, roasted corn, tomatoes, crunchy tortilla chips, and shredded cheddar jack cheese. Served with a side of Southwest Ranch.
Bacon Cheese Burger$13.00
Fresh, Certified Angus Beef ground patty loaded with bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle
Philly$14.00
Ribeye thinly sliced to perfection, then paired with sautéed onions, red and green peppers, topped with pepper jack cheese and a Badlands spicy spread of jalapeño mayo and served on a hoagie bun.
Chicken Tenders$13.00
Fresh chicken tender loins, double dipped in our special breading recipe and deep fried to perfection. Served with honey mustard.
Rice Bowl$13.00
Badlands bold sauce perfectly flavors this stir fry. Made with grilled chicken, red and green peppers, red onion, carrots, and broccoli served over a bed of white rice.
Badlands Burger$14.00
Fresh, hand-pattied ground chuck topped with melted cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, bacon and onion tanglers
Southwest Wrap$13.00
Grilled chicken, black beans, roasted corn, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, crunchy tortilla strips, and southwest ranch dressing.
Cheese Curds$8.00
Hand-battered white cheddar cheese curds fried just right. Served with Badlands marinara sauce.
Half Rack Ribs$20.00
Pork ribs with a light BBQ sauce and fired grilled to perfection, finger lickin' good!
Chicken Tortellini$14.00
Our chefs mix tortellini noodles with our own Cajun Alfredo sauce which includes red peppers and spinach. Topped with grilled chicken.
Attributes and Amenities

check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

1400 31st Ave SW, Minot ND 58701

