American
Steakhouses
Burgers
Badlands Restaurant & Bar
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
1279 Reviews
$$
1400 31st Ave SW
Minot, ND 58701
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
1400 31st Ave SW, Minot ND 58701