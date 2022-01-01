Minot restaurants you'll love

Schatz Crossroads Restaurant image

HAMBURGERS

Schatz Crossroads Restaurant

1712 20th Ave SE, Minot

Avg 4.2 (383 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ranch or other dressing$1.99
A 4oz. dish of dipping sauce or dressing
Chicken Strip Basket$8.99
3 Chicken Strips served with French Fries and Toast with your choice of a cup of soup or coleslaw.
Big Rig Burger$11.99
A meat lovers dream! Our 1/3lb. burger topped with ham, two strips of bacon and American cheese. Finished with lettuce, tomato, onion and salad dressing. This is a classic you don't want to miss!
10 North Main image

 

10 North Main

10 Main St N, Minot

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Calamari$11.00
Lemon Basil Aioli.
Squash Ravioli$20.00
Seasonal Butternut squash, salt & pepper cream, nutmeg.
Chicken & Chevre Pasta$22.00
Smoked chicken, goat cheese cream, fresh herbs.
Badlands Restaurant & Bar image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Badlands Restaurant & Bar

1400 31st Ave SW, Minot

Avg 4.3 (1279 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Alfredo$14.00
Badlands chefs make this outstanding Alfredo sauce fresh daily using white wine, garlic, basil, and oregano. Its the perfect complement to linguine and topped with grilled chicken, broccoli, and Parmesan cheese.
Southwest Wrap$13.00
Grilled chicken, black beans, roasted corn, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, crunchy tortilla strips, and southwest ranch dressing.
Chicken Tortellini$14.00
Our chefs mix tortellini noodles with our own Cajun Alfredo sauce which includes red peppers and spinach. Topped with grilled chicken.
With Room Coffee image

 

With Room Coffee

400 Central Ave E STE 103, Minot

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cinnamon White Mocha 12 oz.$4.68
White mocha, cinnamon powder, cream, and coffee.
Caramel Macchiato 12 oz.$4.68
Vanilla and coffee topped off with cream and caramel drizzle.
White Mocha 12 oz.$4.68
White mocha, cream and coffee.
THE STATION image

 

THE STATION

1303 South Broadway, Minot

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TURKEY BACON RANCH MELT$10.79
5 Grain Bread, turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch
ULTIMATE STATION NACHOS$14.59
Tortilla chips, choice of meat, colby-jack, cheddar, mozzarella, black beans, tomatoes, black olives, shredded lettuce, jalepenos, cilantro, bacon, sour cream, salsa
MEATY BREAKFAST BOWL$7.99
Eggs, cheddar jack, sausage, bacon, ham
Ground Round image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Ground Round

2110 E Burdick Expy, Minot

Avg 4.2 (284 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Alfredo$12.79
penne pasta, alfredo sauce
Chicken Quesadilla$14.99
chicken, melted cheeses, pico de gallo, bacon, sesoned sour cream and salsa
Turkey Pretzel$13.99
turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, grilled pretzel roll
Primo image

 

Primo

1505 N Broadway, Minot

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mozzi Stix$6.95
Restaurant banner

 

ARNYS 2.0 LLC

12 3rd Street South East, Minot

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
