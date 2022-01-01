Minot restaurants you'll love
HAMBURGERS
Schatz Crossroads Restaurant
1712 20th Ave SE, Minot
|Ranch or other dressing
|$1.99
A 4oz. dish of dipping sauce or dressing
|Chicken Strip Basket
|$8.99
3 Chicken Strips served with French Fries and Toast with your choice of a cup of soup or coleslaw.
|Big Rig Burger
|$11.99
A meat lovers dream! Our 1/3lb. burger topped with ham, two strips of bacon and American cheese. Finished with lettuce, tomato, onion and salad dressing. This is a classic you don't want to miss!
10 North Main
10 Main St N, Minot
|Calamari
|$11.00
Lemon Basil Aioli.
|Squash Ravioli
|$20.00
Seasonal Butternut squash, salt & pepper cream, nutmeg.
|Chicken & Chevre Pasta
|$22.00
Smoked chicken, goat cheese cream, fresh herbs.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Badlands Restaurant & Bar
1400 31st Ave SW, Minot
|Chicken Alfredo
|$14.00
Badlands chefs make this outstanding Alfredo sauce fresh daily using white wine, garlic, basil, and oregano. Its the perfect complement to linguine and topped with grilled chicken, broccoli, and Parmesan cheese.
|Southwest Wrap
|$13.00
Grilled chicken, black beans, roasted corn, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, crunchy tortilla strips, and southwest ranch dressing.
|Chicken Tortellini
|$14.00
Our chefs mix tortellini noodles with our own Cajun Alfredo sauce which includes red peppers and spinach. Topped with grilled chicken.
With Room Coffee
400 Central Ave E STE 103, Minot
|Cinnamon White Mocha 12 oz.
|$4.68
White mocha, cinnamon powder, cream, and coffee.
|Caramel Macchiato 12 oz.
|$4.68
Vanilla and coffee topped off with cream and caramel drizzle.
|White Mocha 12 oz.
|$4.68
White mocha, cream and coffee.
THE STATION
1303 South Broadway, Minot
|TURKEY BACON RANCH MELT
|$10.79
5 Grain Bread, turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch
|ULTIMATE STATION NACHOS
|$14.59
Tortilla chips, choice of meat, colby-jack, cheddar, mozzarella, black beans, tomatoes, black olives, shredded lettuce, jalepenos, cilantro, bacon, sour cream, salsa
|MEATY BREAKFAST BOWL
|$7.99
Eggs, cheddar jack, sausage, bacon, ham
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Ground Round
2110 E Burdick Expy, Minot
|Chicken Alfredo
|$12.79
penne pasta, alfredo sauce
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$14.99
chicken, melted cheeses, pico de gallo, bacon, sesoned sour cream and salsa
|Turkey Pretzel
|$13.99
turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, grilled pretzel roll