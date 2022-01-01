Minot American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Minot

Schatz Crossroads Restaurant image

HAMBURGERS

Schatz Crossroads Restaurant

1712 20th Ave SE, Minot

Avg 4.2 (383 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ranch or other dressing$1.99
A 4oz. dish of dipping sauce or dressing
Chicken Strip Basket$8.99
3 Chicken Strips served with French Fries and Toast with your choice of a cup of soup or coleslaw.
Big Rig Burger$11.99
A meat lovers dream! Our 1/3lb. burger topped with ham, two strips of bacon and American cheese. Finished with lettuce, tomato, onion and salad dressing. This is a classic you don't want to miss!
More about Schatz Crossroads Restaurant
10 North Main image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

10 North Main

10 Main St N, Minot

Avg 4.4 (545 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Filet Mignon$35.00
8oz Hand Cut
Calamari$11.00
Lemon Basil Aioli.
Chicken & Chevre Pasta$22.00
Smoked chicken, goat cheese cream, fresh herbs.
More about 10 North Main
Badlands Restaurant & Bar image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Badlands Restaurant & Bar

1400 31st Ave SW, Minot

Avg 4.3 (1279 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Curds$8.00
Hand-battered white cheddar cheese curds fried just right. Served with Badlands marinara sauce.
Chicken Bites$10.00
Our fresh chicken wings are deep-fried to perfection. Choose from our selection of flavors: Hot, Cajun, BBQ, and Sweet Chili Sauce.
Chicken Tenders$13.00
Fresh chicken tender loins, double dipped in our special breading recipe and deep fried to perfection. Served with honey mustard.
More about Badlands Restaurant & Bar
Ground Round image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Ground Round

2110 E Burdick Expy, Minot

Avg 4.2 (284 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$14.99
chicken, melted cheeses, pico de gallo, bacon, sesoned sour cream and salsa
Chicken Alfredo$12.79
penne pasta, alfredo sauce
Egg Rolls$9.49
pork- with a sweet and spicy chili sauce
More about Ground Round

