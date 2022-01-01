Minot American restaurants you'll love
HAMBURGERS
Schatz Crossroads Restaurant
1712 20th Ave SE, Minot
|Popular items
|Ranch or other dressing
|$1.99
A 4oz. dish of dipping sauce or dressing
|Chicken Strip Basket
|$8.99
3 Chicken Strips served with French Fries and Toast with your choice of a cup of soup or coleslaw.
|Big Rig Burger
|$11.99
A meat lovers dream! Our 1/3lb. burger topped with ham, two strips of bacon and American cheese. Finished with lettuce, tomato, onion and salad dressing. This is a classic you don't want to miss!
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
10 North Main
10 Main St N, Minot
|Popular items
|Filet Mignon
|$35.00
8oz Hand Cut
|Calamari
|$11.00
Lemon Basil Aioli.
|Chicken & Chevre Pasta
|$22.00
Smoked chicken, goat cheese cream, fresh herbs.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Badlands Restaurant & Bar
1400 31st Ave SW, Minot
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$8.00
Hand-battered white cheddar cheese curds fried just right. Served with Badlands marinara sauce.
|Chicken Bites
|$10.00
Our fresh chicken wings are deep-fried to perfection. Choose from our selection of flavors: Hot, Cajun, BBQ, and Sweet Chili Sauce.
|Chicken Tenders
|$13.00
Fresh chicken tender loins, double dipped in our special breading recipe and deep fried to perfection. Served with honey mustard.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Ground Round
2110 E Burdick Expy, Minot
|Popular items
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$14.99
chicken, melted cheeses, pico de gallo, bacon, sesoned sour cream and salsa
|Chicken Alfredo
|$12.79
penne pasta, alfredo sauce
|Egg Rolls
|$9.49
pork- with a sweet and spicy chili sauce