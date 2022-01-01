Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Blueberry pancakes in
Minot
/
Minot
/
Blueberry Pancakes
Minot restaurants that serve blueberry pancakes
HAMBURGERS
Schatz Crossroads Restaurant
1712 20th Ave SE, Minot
Avg 4.2
(383 reviews)
One Blueberry Pancake
$3.99
More about Schatz Crossroads Restaurant
With Room Coffee
400 Central Ave E STE 103, Minot
No reviews yet
Blueberry Pancakes 12 oz.
$5.80
White mocha, maple, muddled fresh blueberries, cream and coffee.
More about With Room Coffee
Browse other tasty dishes in Minot
Salmon
Hash Browns
Burritos
Cheesecake
Cheeseburgers
Pancakes
Bourbon Chicken
Cake
More near Minot to explore
Rapid City
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Fargo
Avg 4.7
(22 restaurants)
Bismarck
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Grand Forks
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Custer
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Gillette
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Moorhead
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Battle Lake
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
East Grand Forks
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bismarck
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Grand Forks
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Fargo
Avg 4.7
(22 restaurants)
Rapid City
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Gillette
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Billings
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(191 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(271 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(224 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(556 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(343 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(228 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston