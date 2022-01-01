Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blueberry pancakes in Minot

Minot restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Minot
  • /
  • Blueberry Pancakes

Minot restaurants that serve blueberry pancakes

Schatz Crossroads Restaurant image

HAMBURGERS

Schatz Crossroads Restaurant

1712 20th Ave SE, Minot

Avg 4.2 (383 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
One Blueberry Pancake$3.99
More about Schatz Crossroads Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

With Room Coffee

400 Central Ave E STE 103, Minot

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Blueberry Pancakes 12 oz.$5.80
White mocha, maple, muddled fresh blueberries, cream and coffee.
More about With Room Coffee

