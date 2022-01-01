Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried steaks in Minot

Minot restaurants
Minot restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

HAMBURGERS

Schatz Crossroads Restaurant

1712 20th Ave SE, Minot

Avg 4.2 (383 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fried Steak with Country Gravy Bkfst$13.99
A breaded beef steak served with two eggs any style, hash browns and toast.
8oz Chicken Fried Steak Dinner$13.99
A perfectly breaded beef steak served with home-style brown gravy served with your choice of potato, a dinner bun and option of soup, salad, coleslaw or cottage cheese.
SEAFOOD • STEAKS

10 North Main

10 Main St N, Minot

Avg 4.4 (545 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fried Steak$25.00
