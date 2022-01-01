Chicken salad in Minot
Schatz Crossroads Restaurant
1712 20th Ave SE, Minot
|Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad
|$11.49
A spring salad mix of greens topped with crumbled Blue Cheese, dried cranberries, pecans and grilled chicken breast. Served with a side of Raspberry Vinaigrette dressing and toast.
|Santa Fe Chicken Salad
|$11.49
A spring salad mix of greens topped with black bean and corn relish, tomatoes, shredded cheese and grilled chicken breast. Served with a side of chipotle ranch dressing and toast.
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$11.49
A bed of crispy Iceberg lettuce topped with Chicken Stips, mandarin oranges, almond slivers and Chow Mein Noodles. Served with your choice of dressing and toast. Try this salad with grilled chicken as a healthy substitute!
Ground Round
2110 E Burdick Expy, Minot
|Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad
|$14.99
salad greens, grilled chicken, bacon, sweet dried cranberries, candied pecans, bleu cheese crumbles, sweet italian dressing served with flatbread
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.49
crispy buffalo chicken, salad greens, shreeded cheddar and pepper-jack cheeses, bacon, chopped egg, tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing, served with flatbread