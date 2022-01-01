Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Minot

Go
Minot restaurants
Toast

Minot restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Schatz Crossroads Restaurant

1712 20th Ave SE, Minot

Avg 4.2 (383 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad$11.49
A spring salad mix of greens topped with crumbled Blue Cheese, dried cranberries, pecans and grilled chicken breast. Served with a side of Raspberry Vinaigrette dressing and toast.
Santa Fe Chicken Salad$11.49
A spring salad mix of greens topped with black bean and corn relish, tomatoes, shredded cheese and grilled chicken breast. Served with a side of chipotle ranch dressing and toast.
Asian Chicken Salad$11.49
A bed of crispy Iceberg lettuce topped with Chicken Stips, mandarin oranges, almond slivers and Chow Mein Noodles. Served with your choice of dressing and toast. Try this salad with grilled chicken as a healthy substitute!
More about Schatz Crossroads Restaurant
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Ground Round

2110 E Burdick Expy, Minot

Avg 4.2 (284 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad$14.99
salad greens, grilled chicken, bacon, sweet dried cranberries, candied pecans, bleu cheese crumbles, sweet italian dressing served with flatbread
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.49
crispy buffalo chicken, salad greens, shreeded cheddar and pepper-jack cheeses, bacon, chopped egg, tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing, served with flatbread
More about Ground Round

Browse other tasty dishes in Minot

Cookies

Cheesecake

Chicken Tenders

Burritos

Ham Sandwiches

Prime Ribs

Club Sandwiches

Sundaes

Map

More near Minot to explore

Rapid City

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Fargo

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Bismarck

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Grand Forks

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Custer

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Gillette

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Moorhead

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Battle Lake

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

East Grand Forks

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bismarck

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Grand Forks

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Fargo

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Rapid City

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Gillette

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Billings

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston